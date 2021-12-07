Entertainment
The Harry Potter actor who left his wife for an actress 18 years his senior
Discovering the off-screen lives of your favorite childhood TV characters will never be strange.
No one thought about the Dark Lord’s love life as he was busy fending off Muggles throughout the Harry Potter franchise.
But in the ’90s, Voldemort actor Ralph Fiennes had such a dramatic end to his marriage that he couldn’t keep it under the radar from his position in Hollywood.
READ MORE: ITV actor Lewis with the mother and brother of the Harry Potter star who appeared in Endeavor
The 58-year-old actor, also well known for his starring role in The Grand Budapest Hotel, and as M in the three most recent James Bond films, has left his wife for an actress 18 years his senior.
Ralph had met his wife, Alex Kingston, in 1983, while they were both studying at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art in London.
They started dating that same year, and ten years later they tied the knot – around the same time Ralph starred in Schindler’s List, a role that saw his career start to explode.
At the same time, Alex was also becoming an international movie star, having been cast in the series “The Fortunes and Misfortunes of Moll Flanders”.
But just two years after the seemingly powerful couple married in 1997, 32-year-old Ralph left Alex for then-50-year-old Francesca Annis, now known for her roles in Dune and The Libertine.
Francesca also ended a long-term relationship to be with Ralph – the mother of three had been with photographer Patrick Wiseman for over 20 years.
Meanwhile, Alex, feeling “worthless and suicidal” after losing the man she described as the love of her life, fled Britain for a new life in Los Angeles.
Although she was devastated at the time, years later Alex had pursued a successful career, in which she was married for the second time and had a daughter.
More than a decade after the split, she said at the Evening Standard : “I don’t feel any connection with him or her now. It’s been so long, I can’t believe I was ever married to him.”
Fifteen years after their split, the actress said she could watch movies starring Ralph and not feel any emotional reactions other than, “Oh, there’s a fantastic actor on screen.”
Alex even supported Ralph during the interview, saying, “There are so many actors in Hollywood who go through so many relationships, and are allowed to do so, that I think he should be left alone to live as he hears it, without being under the supervision of the media shine.
“I think it’s a little unfair that he’s being held back and scrutinized in this way when I’m sure if you were sitting on a bus or subway 20% of the passengers would have done similar things.”
Meanwhile, Ralph and Francesca go their separate ways after 11 years together.
The Harry Potter actor has always declined to comment on his personal life.
