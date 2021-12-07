Jake Tapper denounces Hollywood’s impatience for Chinese money





Jake Tapper blew up Hollywood, Silicon Valley and the NBA during CNN’s “State of the Union” on Sunday for undoubtedly pursuing business with China despite human rights violations committed by the administration of Xi Jinping. The presenter called on US businesses to follow the lead of the Women’s Tennis Association, which canceled events it was scheduled to host in China after tennis player Peng Shuai accused former Deputy Prime Minister Zhang Gaoli of sexually assaulting her. He compared this with the fact that the NBA continues to host events in China as the International Olympic Committee continues its plans to host the Beijing Winter Olympics in February, even though IOC officials said they had been in contact with Shuai. As for Hollywood, Tapper particularly criticized Disney for its decision to film its recent remake of “Mulan” in Xinjiang province, where more than a million Uyghur Muslims have been placed in government internment camps. Most recently, Disney pulled an episode of “The Simpsons” set in Beijing from Disney + in Hong Kong in which a joke is made about China’s efforts to censor any recording of the 1989 protests in Tianamen Square. “Millionaires and billionaires in Hollywood, the NBA, the CIO and Wall Street are all so hungry for Chinese money that they pretend none of this is happening,” Tapper said. There is no money that can buy enough soap to wash this blood off their hands. “ Watch Tapper’s full monologue via PUBLICATION DATE in the clip above.

