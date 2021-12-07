Actor Tom Holland says he will play Fred Astaire in new biopic





Actor Tom Holland poses at a special screening of “Dolittle” in London, UK on January 25, 2020. REUTERS / Henry Nicholls Register now for FREE and unlimited access to reuters.com Register

LONDON, December 6 (Reuters) – British actor Tom Holland has said he will play legendary movie star Fred Astaire in an upcoming Sony biopic, best remembered for dancing and singing with Ginger Rogers in several comedies musicals, including “Top Hat” and “Swing Temps”. Known as one of the greatest dancers of all time, Astaire has had a seven-decade film and stage career on Broadway and the West End. “I play Fred Astaire. The script came in a week ago. I haven’t read it yet. They haven’t given it to me,” Holland said. Register now for FREE and unlimited access to reuters.com Register “Amy Pascal has the script,” he said, referring to Spider-Man producer Pascal. “She made me FaceTime earlier. I was in the tub and we had a lovely FaceTime.” Holland was speaking at a photocall for “Spider-Man: No Way Home” which he attended with his co-star Zendaya in London on Sunday. The two are dating. The couple opened up about their love for what they’ve called the Spider-Man family. Zendaya, who plays Mary Jane in the film, said she was happy to have met Holland while she was working on the film. The couple date each other in real life as well as in the latest big screen story, which revolves around Spider-Man’s true identity first revealed. “One of the most special aspects of all of this is the fact that I met Tom Holland. So I’m incredibly grateful to ‘Spider-Man’ for it. And he’s obviously very talented and a lovely person,” he said. Zendaya said. Holland, 25, is in his third Spider-Man movie and has spoken about the past six years, saying Spider-Man was such a big part of his life he couldn’t remember a moment before he played. the role. The film is already doing well in UK box office pre-sales, but Holland said the pandemic meant the pressure for the film to succeed was different this year. “People might not feel comfortable going to the theater and that’s okay, if it’s your prerogative I will support that,” he said. “Spider-Man: No Way Home” hits theaters in Britain on December 15th. Register now for FREE and unlimited access to reuters.com Register Reporting by Edward Baran; Editing by Karishma Singh and Ana Nicolaci da Costa Our standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/actor-tom-holland-says-he-will-play-fred-astaire-new-biopic-2021-12-06/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos