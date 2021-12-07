Entertainment
Christmas in Genoa: what does Hollywood think of Europe exactly? | Movies
NOTThe etflixs Christmas universe is unmissable, and two of its most successful franchises are The Princess Switch which recently saw the release of the third film in the series and A Christmas Prince. These two franchises take place in a particularly interesting non-place: their American heroines travel in an invented country, a perfect synthesis of a certain Europe seen through certain eyes. This territory that it is called Belgravia, Montanero or Aldovia does not exist on the map, and yet is being built over and over again. It’s a curious mishmash of Romania, Switzerland, Italy and everything in between, with a good dose of bad British accent.
What are the characteristics of this strange enclave? Does it have national ambitions, and if so, of what nature? Can we understand its inhabitants? In investigating this medley, Europe has done its best to move away from Netflix and turn to another successful franchise, The Princess Diaries. Based on a series of YA books, the two Princess Diaries films introduced us to Genoa and its capital Pyrus. Anne Hathaway plays the American commoner Mia Thermopolis, who, in European dialect, becomes Princess Amelia Mignonette Thermopolis Renaldi. The name alone distills a funky mix of France, Greece and Monaco. Anyway, this is Europe! you can almost hear the Hollywood executive growling behind your back.
From the start, Genovia presents itself as esoteric. You have pears in your flowers, remarks the young Hathaway when she enters for the first time at the consulate of Genoa in her hometown. Genoese pears were famous for them, replies the Genoese attaché. Later in the film, more general characteristics of Europe emerge: the Genoese, it seems, are famous for their cheese and for their excellent artistic taste. When Mia learns the traditional Genoese dance, her instructor explains explicitly that the dance is between a waltz and a tango. Hathaway replies: So, is he a wango? Julie Andrews makes a desperate facepalm, in her role of grandmother of the Genoese queen. But what the hell, Mia is right! It is in fact called a wango.
When a journalist who is waiting for the future princess asks his peers if anyone knows where Genoa really is, he quickly fell silent, it is a country between France and Spain, it was a question on Jeopardy. This inter-ism is a skill the mainland offers to Hollywood, as it rolls its eyes and admits: OK, you won’t care about us as separate entities, even though we are the ones who invented it. the concept of a separate entity, i.e. nation in the first place, but as a general foreign buffet, we may still be able to temporarily hold your attention and your production teams.
Of course, Europe is not the only hybrid foreign buffet offered to the American market; the same is true for Russia, the Middle East and elsewhere. But Europelandia is familiar or attractive enough to the American eye to be treated as mainstream enough for Christmas.
These Netflix and Disney franchises, however, will struggle to compete with one of the most groovy all-Europe movies ever made, The Beautician and the Beast (1997), starring none other than Fran Drescher. Again, the name of the compound country tells us a lot of what we need to know. This time we were going to Slovenia. Definitely, Eastern Europe, therefore less popular and less desirable, does not have the sunny beaches of The Princess Diaries, and not a drop of the magical snow that lavishly decorates the three films of Princess Switch. In addition, unlike the others, The Esthetician and the Beast goes so far as to show us a real map. Slovenia’s borders are tight between those of Hungary, Romania and Ukraine. Drescher plays a flashy New York esthetician, accidentally hired as a science teacher for the children of the sovereign of Slovetzias, tasked with exposing them to Western thought.
Will any of the children from the elite families of Genovia or Belgravia ever need such lessons? It is highly improbable. Even in non-places, as much as in real ones, hierarchy is as essential an ingredient of power as gravity itself.
Sources
2/ https://www.theguardian.com/film/2021/dec/06/netflix-disney-christmas-films-europe
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]