NOTThe etflixs Christmas universe is unmissable, and two of its most successful franchises are The Princess Switch which recently saw the release of the third film in the series and A Christmas Prince. These two franchises take place in a particularly interesting non-place: their American heroines travel in an invented country, a perfect synthesis of a certain Europe seen through certain eyes. This territory that it is called Belgravia, Montanero or Aldovia does not exist on the map, and yet is being built over and over again. It’s a curious mishmash of Romania, Switzerland, Italy and everything in between, with a good dose of bad British accent.

What are the characteristics of this strange enclave? Does it have national ambitions, and if so, of what nature? Can we understand its inhabitants? In investigating this medley, Europe has done its best to move away from Netflix and turn to another successful franchise, The Princess Diaries. Based on a series of YA books, the two Princess Diaries films introduced us to Genoa and its capital Pyrus. Anne Hathaway plays the American commoner Mia Thermopolis, who, in European dialect, becomes Princess Amelia Mignonette Thermopolis Renaldi. The name alone distills a funky mix of France, Greece and Monaco. Anyway, this is Europe! you can almost hear the Hollywood executive growling behind your back.

From the start, Genovia presents itself as esoteric. You have pears in your flowers, remarks the young Hathaway when she enters for the first time at the consulate of Genoa in her hometown. Genoese pears were famous for them, replies the Genoese attaché. Later in the film, more general characteristics of Europe emerge: the Genoese, it seems, are famous for their cheese and for their excellent artistic taste. When Mia learns the traditional Genoese dance, her instructor explains explicitly that the dance is between a waltz and a tango. Hathaway replies: So, is he a wango? Julie Andrews makes a desperate facepalm, in her role of grandmother of the Genoese queen. But what the hell, Mia is right! It is in fact called a wango.

When a journalist who is waiting for the future princess asks his peers if anyone knows where Genoa really is, he quickly fell silent, it is a country between France and Spain, it was a question on Jeopardy. This inter-ism is a skill the mainland offers to Hollywood, as it rolls its eyes and admits: OK, you won’t care about us as separate entities, even though we are the ones who invented it. the concept of a separate entity, i.e. nation in the first place, but as a general foreign buffet, we may still be able to temporarily hold your attention and your production teams.

Of course, Europe is not the only hybrid foreign buffet offered to the American market; the same is true for Russia, the Middle East and elsewhere. But Europelandia is familiar or attractive enough to the American eye to be treated as mainstream enough for Christmas.

These Netflix and Disney franchises, however, will struggle to compete with one of the most groovy all-Europe movies ever made, The Beautician and the Beast (1997), starring none other than Fran Drescher. Again, the name of the compound country tells us a lot of what we need to know. This time we were going to Slovenia. Definitely, Eastern Europe, therefore less popular and less desirable, does not have the sunny beaches of The Princess Diaries, and not a drop of the magical snow that lavishly decorates the three films of Princess Switch. In addition, unlike the others, The Esthetician and the Beast goes so far as to show us a real map. Slovenia’s borders are tight between those of Hungary, Romania and Ukraine. Drescher plays a flashy New York esthetician, accidentally hired as a science teacher for the children of the sovereign of Slovetzias, tasked with exposing them to Western thought.

Will any of the children from the elite families of Genovia or Belgravia ever need such lessons? It is highly improbable. Even in non-places, as much as in real ones, hierarchy is as essential an ingredient of power as gravity itself.