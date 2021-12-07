Michael Sheen reveals he’s turned into a ‘nonprofit’ actor

Advertising

Michael Sheen has revealed he became a “nonprofit” actor after putting his homes up for sale to help the homeless.

The actor, 52, with an estimated net worth of $ 16 million, explained how he made the ‘liberating’ decision to sell two mansions – in the US and UK – and return to the country of Wales to raise funds for those in need.

Michael told the Big problemhow he intervened to finance theCardiff Homeless World Cup 2019 when funding for the 2m project failed at the last moment.

Generous: Michael Sheen revealed he became a nonprofit actor after putting his homes up for sale to help the homeless (pictured in 2019)

Home is where the heart is: Michael lives in the glorious Welsh countryside with his partner Anna Lundberg and their daughter Lyra – the star said he has decided to return to Wales to “make a difference in life from someone”

After his successful staging, he realized that he could use his wealth and profile to help with similar businesses, which prompted him to put both of his homes up for sale.

Michael said he decided to return to Wales to “make a difference in someone’s life” and focus on campaigns helping the Welsh.

Talk to The big problem for their letter to my young self he said, “I had to make a decision, I could walk away from it and it wouldn’t happen. I thought, I’m not going to let that happen. So, I put all my money to continue.

“I had a house in America and a house here and I set them up and did whatever it took, it was scary and incredibly stressful.

Big gesture: The actor, whose net worth is estimated at $ 16 million, explained how he made the ‘liberating’ decision to sell his two mansions (pictured with David Tenant in Good Omens)

Love: Michael is in a relationship with Swedish actress Anna Lundberg – they have a daughter together called Lyra – (Martin and Anna pictured in January 2020)

Family outing: Michael and Anna were seen shopping in London with their daughter Lyra last year

“I’ll pay for this for a long time. But when I got out on the other side, I realized I could do that sort of thing and, if I can keep making money, it’s not going to break the bank.

Michael said he was putting “big sums of money into this or that” because he felt he would be able to get it back again.

The star has already pledged 50,000 over five years to fund a scholarship to help Welsh students attend Oxford University.

The TV star decided to return to her native Wales after immersing herself in local life working on The Passion, a 72 hour play on the streets of Port Talbot in 2011, because she did. become aware of initiatives and charities that needed a great deal of help and support.

He said: “I met people and organizations in my hometown that I didn’t know existed – small groups that were trying to help young caregivers, who had just enough funds to make a little difference. in a kid’s life by putting one night a week where they could go out and go bowling or watch a movie and just be a kid.

“I would come back and visit three or four months later and find that the funding was gone and this organization was gone. “

The actor spoke up after meeting with people and organizations in his hometown, he realized the difference funding can make.

Michael said he didn’t want to just be a “patron” or a “voice of support” because he wanted to do more to help the community.

After developing a career as an actor on stage in the 90s, Sheen has become better known as a film actor since the 2000s, notably through his roles in various biographical films.

With writer Peter Morgan, he starred in a trilogy of films as British politician Tony Blair: the TV movie The Deal in 2003, followed by The Queen (2006) and The Special Relationship (2010).

Most recently he played Chris Tarrant in Quiz and starred in Good Omens.