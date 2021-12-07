Chris Cuomo quits SiriusXM radio show after CNN dismissal





Two days after being fired from CNN, Chris Cuomo loses his other media platform, a daily program on SiriusXM satellite radio. Cuomo announced his exit from the program on Monday in a Twitter post. The way my time ended at CNN was tough, Cuomo said. Although I have thick skin, I also have a family, for whom the last week has been extraordinarily difficult. So now that means I have to take a step back and focus on what’s next. Cuomo has been running the daily program, called Lets Get After It, since September 2018 on SiriusXM’s POTUS channel. He was absent from the Monday show, which aired before the announcement. A representative from SiriusXM has confirmed the departure. Cuomo lost his $ 6 million a year cable anchor job on Saturday, days after a report from the New York State attorney’s office was released. General Letitia James showing the reporter was deeply involved in shaping former Governor Andrew Cuomo’s defense against the harassment allegations. Andrew Cuomo resigned his governorship in August. CNN brought in an outside law firm to review Chris Cuomo’s testimony and other documents, such as text messages, that describe him developing strategies, including contacting reporters covering the situation of his brothers. . The investigation found that Chris Cuomo had committed a material violation of CNN’s journalistic standards which prohibit an employee from acting on behalf of a personality or political cause and that the network had reason to fire him. CNN also learned last week from lawyer Debra Katz that a former ABC News colleague from Cuomos had filed a sexual misconduct charge. Cuomo worked at ABC News before joining CNN in 2013. The woman has not been identified. A representative for Cuomo said the allegations are not true. A CNN representative said in a statement on Saturday that the network already had a reason to fire Cuomo before the sexual misconduct case came up. When new allegations reached us this week, we took them seriously and saw no reason to delay action, the representative said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.latimes.com/entertainment-arts/business/story/2021-12-06/following-cnn-firing-chris-cuomo-exits-siriusxm-radio-show The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos