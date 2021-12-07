Michael Sheen has turned into a “nonprofit actor”

The star realized he wanted to help charities in a meaningful way (Photo: Getty)

Michael Sheen said he has turned into a social enterprise, a non-profit actor.

Actor and activist Michael, who is a popular choice to succeed Jodie Whittaker as the next doctor on Doctor Who, said hosting the 2019 Homeless World Cup in Cardiff was a turning point for him .

Talk to The big problem for their letter to my young self, the 52 year old man said: I was committed to helping organize this and then suddenly, with little time, there was no more money.

I had to make a decision, I could walk away from it, and it wouldn’t happen. I thought, I’m not going to let that happen. So, I put all my money to continue.

I had a house in America and a house here and I set them up and did whatever it takes. It was scary and incredibly stressful.

He added: I will pay it for a long time. But when I got out on the other side, I realized I could do that sort of thing and, if I can keep making money, it’s not going to break the bank.

Michael and his partner Anna Lundberg appeared on this year’s Gogglebox and Up To Cancer special (Photo: Channel 4 / Studio Lambert)

There was something pretty liberating about going, okay, I’m going to put big sums of money into this or that, because I’m going to be able to get it back again.

I basically turned into a social enterprise, a non-profit actor.

Amazon star Good Omens, who should returning for a second season, revealed the first turning point in his life was after a 72-hour production on the streets of Port Talbot in 2011.

I got to know people and organizations in my hometown that I didn’t know existed.

Small groups that were trying to help young caregivers, who had just enough funds to make a little difference in a child’s life by having one night a week where they could go out and go bowling or watch a movie and just be a kid.



Michael with his friend and Good Omens and Staged co-star David Tennant (Photo: Anthony Harvey / Rex / Shutterstock)

I would come back to visit three or four months later and find that the funding was gone and that this organization no longer existed.

He added: I realized that the difference between this child’s life a little better or not was ultimately a small amount of funding.

And I wanted to help these people. I didn’t just want to be a patron or a supporting voice, I actually wanted to do more than that.

It was then that I thought I should go back to live in Wales.

