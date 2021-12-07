Hospice Memorial Christmas trees return to Wayne and Holmes counties

WOOSTER A medium-sized Christmas tree stands on the second floor of the Wayne County Public Library.

At first glance, it might look like a normal tree, decorated with ornaments and lights. Upon closer inspection, these ornaments are made of paper, with writing inked on each.

“Philip Jewell,” read a green paper ornament near the top of the tree. “I love you dad.”

Time:Latest leaf drives are scheduled in Wooster as residents rush to rake leaves

It was one of nearly two dozen cut-outs with names and feelings dotting the tree. Each was written to commemorate a deceased person.

While this tree was significantly lacking last year due to the pandemic, Ohios Hospice LifeCare has brought its memorial Christmas trees back to Wayne and Holmes counties through its Paths of Hope.

“It allows family members, when writing on the ornament, to publicly and even physically remember and connect with their loved one,” said DavidHargrave, bereavement counselor. at Hospice.

What to expect

The holidays can be especially trying for those whose loved ones have passed away, Hargrave said. It honors those who have passed away.

Memorial Christmas trees are located at the Wayne County Public Library, Orrville Public Library, and Millersburg Public Library and will remain in place until December 31.

Anyone can also write the names of those who have died in a three-ring binder next to each tree to have their names printed in the daily newspaper on Christmas Eve. The binders will be picked up on Monday December 6 at noon.

Like most years, the ornaments are paper cutouts that can be found in a box next to the tree.

Labor shortage:Substitute teachers wanted: How new bill helps Ohio schools fill worker shortages

Despite the return of memorial trees after a year off, Ashland County will be treeless for a second year.

“There were only a few hurdles left to overcome,” Hargrave said. “I think people like the idea, but there was a little more hesitation with that I think”

Anyone from Ashland or other neighboring counties can visit any of the three locations and add an ornament.

Cumulative loss

For Hargrave, the past year and the past six months have been filled with losses.

While he deals with losses almost daily as a bereavement counselor, he acknowledged that nearly 5.2 million people have died from COVID-19 in addition to those who have died from other causes.

There is also the loss of daily life before the pandemic, which had its own consequences, he said.

“All of the losses that we have suffered, we are feeling the brunt of it,” Hargrave said.

For some, it can be too emotional to talk about a deceased loved one with others while on vacation. The weight may be too heavy.

Hargrave offers an alternative for individuals to write a name and a few words on an ornament.

To learn more about commemorative Christmas trees, visit the Pathways of HopeGrief Advisory Center at Hospice website.

Contact Bryce by email at [email protected]

On Twitter: @Bryce_Buyakie