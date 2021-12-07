Now an actor-model, Carrot Man of PH prefers the simple life in the provinces

I always prefer my simple life in the province, said Jeyrick Sigmaton, who became known in 2016 as the Carrot Man of the Philippines when photos of him carrying carrots to a vegetable farm in Mountain Province were posted on Facebook. and eventually went viral.

Sigmaton has since become a model and actor. Just last week, he had to travel to Manila again from his hometown Barlig to speak with film scribes as part of the promotion of his short, Dayas, by writer-director Jennylyn delos Santos.

At the media rally, Jeyrick was again seen sporting the long, wavy hairstyle he was known for in 2016. He claimed he had no plans to change his style.

It’s been me ever since, explained the 27-year-old YouTube celebrity. This is what our Igorot ancestors taught us. Wherever life takes you, never forget where you came from, never forget your culture.

As to whether or not he wants to move to Manila if the vacancies start flowing again, especially since Dayas recently received the awards from the organizers of the 3rd Dangal ng Lahi Awards, Sigmaton replied: It really depends on the time it will take me. to complete a particular project. I can still travel by land to Manila. It will only take a few hours.

Awards

The Dayas team won the following awards: Best International Independent Actor of the Year for Sigmaton, Best International Writer and Director of the Year for Delos Santos, and Best Director of Photography and International Director of the Year for Pete Mariano .

Sigmaton said he would like to work with actresses like Ivana Alawi and Barbie Forteza in the future. With Ivana maybe I can do a mukbang episode for my YouTube channel, he said. I would probably feel very nervous working on a movie with Barbie, pero kakayanin. She’s one of my idols.

Delos Santos has said that she would also like to lead Sigmaton and Forteza in a project. If there is a good story, then why not? I am also a business woman in addition to being an artist. It is important for me to first know why I am doing a particular project. If I find a good reason and my actors’ point of view matches my vision, then anything is possible, the director said.

Dayas is an Igorot term used to describe the process of extracting gold from its ore.

The short is a tale that focuses on the lives of two Igorot small-scale gold miners named Hacob (Kelvin Vicente) and Bantay (Sigmaton) from the Itogon Mountains, Benguet.

Hacob is a pure-blooded Igorot who lives with his grandmother, who is a balitok (gold) buyer and an In-Ina (respected city mother).

Tribute to the victims of the typhoon

In contrast, Bantay, whose wife died of chemical poisoning in the mines, is an unbeliever of rituals and gagaid (sacred symbols of ancestors). He is the father of a little girl and lives with his father and his aunt.

Delos Santos, who is also an executive producer, explained that the film is a tribute to all the victims and bereaved families affected by Typhoon Ompong which hit the region in September 2018.

The film is inspired by the life story of the Delos Santos family, in particular that of their uncle, the miner of Igorot Benjamin Galletes.

Dayas completed filming in February 2021. It has been shown and featured at various roadshows and has been warmly received by the Cordilleras, Delos Santos reported.

We’ve been to many places before, said Delos Santos, who produced the short under Be Unrivaled Productions and Sine Cordillera. If there are OFW communities that want to organize Dayas screenings in their respective territories, have been very open. INQ

