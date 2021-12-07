Joshua Malina asks why Hollywood still employs Mel Gibson





The culture of cancellation has been the subject of countless pundits and opinion pieces, as voices from all media platforms alternately celebrate or decry the concept of holding a human being accountable for their actions. . But despite all the posturing on the subject, the reality is that the culture of cancellation does not exist. After all, Louis CK still sells arenas, Dave Chappelle remains a famous comedian, and Mel Gibson continues to have opportunities as an actor and director in Hollywood. Gibson is one of the most egregious examples of this, as studios and producers, and willfully ignore Gibson’s long history anti-Semitism, fanaticism, homophobia and allegations of domestic violence. This year alone, Gibson has been selected to star in John Wick’s upcoming spinoff series The Continental, and is in talks to direct Lethal Weapon 5. That’s a question that character actor Joshua Malina (west wing, The Big Bang Theory) poses in a recent editorial for Atlantic entitled “Cancel Mel Gibson“. Malina writes: “Gibson is a well-known enemy of the Jews (the anti-Semite is too gentle). His prejudices are well documented. So my question is, what do you have to do these days to get on Hollywood’s no-fly list? I am a character actor. I tend to take jobs that come my way. But it hurts to write that you couldn’t pay me enough to work with Mel Gibson. Malina continues, “Now I love the Lethal Weapon movies (at least the early ones). And Danny Glovers a gem. But Gibson? Yes, he’s a talented man. A lot of horrible people produce wonderful art. Introduce me to me. like an ardent fan of Roald Dahl, Pablo Picasso and Edith Wharton; I can’t get enough of what they sell. But these three had the good taste of dying. That makes it a lot easier to enjoy their production Gibson lives, and Tinseltown doesn’t need to use him any more. It’s one thing to have a conversation about separating art from artist. It’s something we grapple with every time we watch a Kevin Spacey movie or listen to music by Michael Jackson. But it is quite another to fill the coffers of a man who is not only a shameless fanatic, but who himself makes money through anti-Semitic portrayals of Jews (The passion of Christ, anybody?) Malina writes, “If Gibson is back to helm the latest installment in this beloved franchise, maybe it’s time to stop posting thoughts on the power of canceling culture. Because while he can continue to find a lot of money and approval in Hollywood, the culture of cancellation just doesn’t exist. “ This is particularly worrying at a time when hate crimes against Jews are on the rise. In 2019, the ADL recorded more than 2,100 cases of assault, vandalism and harassment against Jews across the United States, the highest number since monitoring began in 1979. In 2020, a year that saw most people in pandemic containment, the number was the third highest. checked in. “I’m writing this knowing that it will lead more to a Warner Bros. boycott of Joshua Malina than of Mel Gibson,” Malina writes. Kudos to Malina for courageously speaking out about Hollywood’s blatant hypocrisy and reminding the world who Mel Gibson really is. After all, if the stereotype that Jews run Hollywood were true, I can’t imagine Gibson would still be employed. (via The Atlantic, image: CBS) Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site! The Mary Sue has a strict comments policy that prohibits, but is not limited to, personal insults towards anybody, hate speech and trolling. Do you have a tip we should know? [email protected]

