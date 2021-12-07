Cmon Cmon review: The uncles are fine | Entertainment

Family ties unite us, but they can also lead us to better understand the world around us.

Cmon Cmon is a family drama written and directed by Mike Mills, who also wrote and directed the 2016 20th Century Women. It was distributed by A24.

The film follows radio journalist Johnny as he travels the country to different cities interviewing children about the future. In the middle of his travels, Johnny stops to take care of his nephew Jesse while his sister Viv has to take care of a family affair. But because of the job, Johnny takes Jessie with him across the country for more interviews.

Cmon Cmon is an intimate and often beautiful film about the details of growth, both from the perspective of the child and the hand that guides the parent figures.

Joaquin Phoenix plays Johnny, with Woody Norman playing his nephew Jesse. The two perform incredibly throughout the duration of the film, with Phoenix providing a human and subconscious quality to his role. They both have great chemistry, although they can be a bit clumsy at times, their characters are naturally clumsy. They bring a part of the heart and soul to the film as they learn and grow together.

In a sense, the film is about learning and living life. This is true from Jesses’ perspective, as he’s a 9-year-old who inherits a messy world familiarly and literally. He tries to navigate the world during complex moments in time, to a point that is infinitely formative but which could be completely forgotten, except for the underlying experiences.

Likewise, Johnny is new to parenting, even though he’s just an uncle. All this life, the temper tantrums, the energy, the routines and the limitless ideas, are unknown to him. He does his best to be a guide and parent figure while Jesses’ mother is away, although he has no idea what he is doing. The film is also about exploring Johnny in this new role as a parent figure, as it is Jesses’ experience that grows and gains knowledge about the world.

The film represents that with its beautiful black and white cinematography, subtly changing the focus on the characters as they speak and silently zooming in during moments that need it. The film presents several close-ups with the camera and the characters to begin to dissect their place in the world. It contains a plethora of gray tones, corresponding to the gray areas of conversation and knowledge specifically related to conveying these gray ideas and topics to a child.

In this way, the film becomes a wonderful exploration of these themes: defining who you are, what your role is in the world, how you interpret, act and consume the world around you. It’s an underlying and incredible notion that exists in these moments of blah blah blah and cmon cmon cmons.

It accomplishes this further thanks to its slower pace and imperceptible editing. He spends the time he needs to explore these characters and the moments around them, rather than trying to rush to the next point or the next business day. The film does not become dreamlike, but reflects an almost childish mentality of daily activities.

Along with that, the movie is divided by both locations and readings, as Johnny takes a moment to read a story or quote, which is then quoted onscreen. This helps both to better understand the characters in the film through what they read, and to solidify Johnny’s status as a parental figure as he reads to audiences, like a father or uncle reading to his son or nephew. before going to bed.

Finally, the film further establishes character and tone through the music and score that are played throughout. There is a score that plays occasionally, which is interrupted by classical music and other songs. But everything is used to divulge details about the characters. Jesse screams classical music on Saturdays as well as establishing a frame, like New York City, or a tone for the streak. It works beautifully.

Cmon Cmon presents the nascent understanding of life, childhood and the whole understanding in the context of young and old humans. It does so in a fantasy film filled with incredible performances and gorgeous cinematography that matches those thematic elements.

It is a film rich in humanity and in the awkwardness of portraying incredibly complex situations to a child as he experiences these exact situations. As a result, it works as a growth story for everyone involved, regardless of family status.

It is not emotionally manipulative or dishonest in its portrayal. In fact, it focuses on the reality of these situations and how honesty and clarity help children grow up, especially as they are faced with the harsh reality of the world they will have to cultivate. This understanding of people’s inexperience and how they’ve changed over time is what makes this film special.

Hopefully Cmon Cmon won’t be overshadowed by everything around him, especially the big, exciting blockbusters with vague promises of entertainment. There is a sense of flourishing growth in this film that needs to be given the opportunity to experience. Even if it’s not for everyone, it concerns everyone.

4.5 of 5 Torches