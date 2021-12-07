Entertainment
The aspiring actor testifies that Jussie Smollett recruited him to organize an attack
The trial of Jussie smollett started this week as part of the January 2019 attack police say the actor staged. Two brothers are key witnesses to the trial, having provided details of how Jussie organized the attack, even telling them how to throw fake punches.
Abimbola Osundairo, an aspiring actor and one of the brothers in the affair, said on Wednesday (December 1) that Jussie recruited him and his brother to mimic the racist and homophobic attack against the Empire star almost three years ago.
Osundairo who worked as a substitute on Empire told the court Jussie planned a ‘walk-through’ of the attack and gave him $ 100 to buy supplies for the attack. He went on to tell jurors that Jussie asked the aspiring actor to punch him but “not too hard” and once Jussie was down, told Osundairo to give him “a bruise” and “a noogie. “where he would rub his fingers Jussie’s head.
On the reasons why Osundairo agreed to participate in the staging of the attack, he told the court he felt he owed Jussie for helping him in his acting career.
Osundairo described in detail to jurors how the attack unfolded as instructed by Jussie.
The two brothers struggled to find a place to stage the attack in wintry weather in Chicago, Osundairo testified. When they spotted Jussie around 2 a.m., one shouted a homophobic slur while the other shouted “This is MAGA country” as instructed by Jussie, Osundairo testified.
The brothers punched Jussie in the face, threw him to the ground, tied a noose around his neck and threw bleach before running away, Osundairo told the court.
The next morning, following the news of the hate crime against Jussie, Osundairo completed the instructions given by the actor by sending a text of condolence. “Bruh, say that’s not true. I pray for a speedy recovery, ”the text reads.
Osundairo testified that he received a check for $ 3,500 from Jussie which looked like payment for a fitness program. Osundairo said it was for the fitness program and for helping with the attack.
Jussie’s attorneys said in response to testimony that the brothers’ accounts are “”unreliable. “
The 39-year-old actor is facing multiple charges, including six counts of disorderly conduct for doing what prosecutors call false police reports. He faces one count for every report he made, to three different officers.
The crime carries a maximum prison sentence of three years, but legal experts say if the actor is convicted he will probably face probation and community service.
