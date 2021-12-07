Mayor de Blasio sets mandate for vaccines in the private sector: Bushwick Daily





On Monday morning, December 6, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced a vaccination mandate for all workers in the private sector. The new measure, which is expected to take effect from December 27, is in response to the spread of the Omicron variant. The mandate is the first of its kind in the country. “NYC is a world leader in # COVID19 recovery,” de Blasio tweeted early Monday morning. “We have proven that with vaccine mandates and incentives we can beat this virus.” “Now we are taking one more step into the future, a vaccine mandate for private sector employees. Together we can save lives and move forward. “We have Omicron as a new factor. We have colder weather, which is really going to create some additional challenges with the Delta variant. We have vacation meetings. We in New York have decided to use a preemptive strike to really do something bold to stop the further growth of COVID and the dangers it causes us all, ”de Blasio said on Morning Joe. from MSNBC. All private sector employers in New York will be covered by this mandate, ”added de Blasio. During a press briefing Monday morning, de Blasio explained that the mandate will apply to in-person workers and companies with more than one employee. He said more details, including information on penalties for companies that fail to comply, will be released on December 15. De Blasio also announced that from December 14, children aged 5 to 11 will be required to show vaccination cards for indoor meals and entertainment. And from December 27, needs for adults will drop from one dose of vaccine to two. Last week de Blasio and the city’s Health Commissioner Dr Dave Chokshi reinstated the mask advisory, strongly urging New Yorkers to wear masks indoors and in all public places. , regardless of vaccine status, suggesting that masking, vaccination and social distancing are still the best ways to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Currently, about 90 percent of adults in New York City have received at least one dose of a vaccine, while just over 80 percent are fully immunized. More than a million people in the city have already received a booster dose. All New York residents over the age of 18 who received their Pfizer or Moderna vaccine series at least six months ago or the Johnson & Johnson vaccine at least two months ago are currently eligible for COVID boosters. For more information on where to find a recall in Bushwick, check out this article. This article was last updated at 1:20 p.m. on December 6. For more information, sign up for the Bushwick Dailys newsletter. Join the fight to save local journalism by becoming a paid subscriber. Join the fight to save local journalism by becoming a paid subscriber. We’ll throw in a tote bag and a yellow card.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://bushwickdaily.com/news/nyc-vaccine-mandate-private-sector/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos