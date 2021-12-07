Christina Perri pays tribute to daughter Rosie, normalizes infant loss with new lullaby album

Christina Perri attends MusiCares Person of the Year in February 2019.

There just isn’t the best language regarding pregnancy loss, the loss of an infant. What an honor to be a part of moving that needle and being part of the conversation.

It was not the way Christina perri had considered presenting his new album, Songs for Rosie, a collection of lullabies she released on November 24 for the girl she and her family were expecting to welcome exactly one year earlier. But Rosie was born silent, and Perri has since undergone a careful and deliberate healing discipline that not only allowed her to release the album with glee, but also shed light on a subject too often relegated to the shadows.

This is how I have been my entire career, standing up for the things I go through and normalizing things that people don’t talk about a lot, like mental health, says the singer / songwriter, whose single A thousand years just hit 1 billion streams on Spotify. So it makes sense that I share this story when the time is right.

Songs for Rosie mainly includes blanketsHere is the sun, the rainbow connection, good night my angel and Somewhere above the rainbow among them, all chosen by Perri before Rosies passed away and all of which strike differently now. It also features an original, Roses in the rain.

The album is a sister collection from the 2019s Songs for Carmella, which Perri posted to mark her first birthday, now almost 4, as she mixed her worlds of music and motherhood.

When Rosie passed away, I definitely spent time with my family. The weeks and months that followed were so intense in terms of grief and room for healing. And then when that day came that I felt ready to think about the future, I thought I absolutely had to keep making this album for her. For a lot of reasons, she said.

I love music and that’s how I go through life. I also think it’s super important for Carmella. We have done Songs for Rosie because her name is still a big sister, we had the nursery ready, and it was really hard for her to understand that her little sister had passed away.

Healing for Perri was a revolutionary process that happened and continues to be done in stages. First, his decision to openly accept the support of family and friends.

And then after that, I did something everyday that was either for my physical, mental or spiritual health. I did therapy once, sometimes twice a week. Paul and I did couple therapy. Carmella did play therapy. I also did physiotherapy and a lot of yoga and Pilates. I detoxed, ate very clean, and cut the things that caused inflammation, she says. I also sound great thanks to all the work I have done.

Throughout, Perri has stayed true to his commitment to sobriety. Shell marks 10 years of abstinence in March.

I chose to feel it all. Honestly, I knew this would be the only way to get there faster. I know that about sobriety. Any kind of numbness doesn’t really work, she says. I hope to be kind of an example of the work that works. I did all of this work and it brought me here. Of course, no one should have to experience it, but if anyone ever does, hopefully they will see that I’ve been through it.

She walks through the pain with a new frame of reference. I have no more room for the little things that would bother me, bother me, or stress me out, Perri says. I have a way, a better outlook on life. I didn’t know I could be this cool. Obviously, life is always dramatic and I am still me, but I don’t take things as personal or serious as they used to be. And I am much more present.

As well as delving into his own music, Perri found solace in the music of a particular artist.

I am truly grateful to Taylor Swift. His albums Folklore and Always, they came at the right time for me. These were the only albums I could listen to in my deepest, darkest moments, she says. One day, I hope to thank her, because it was really her.

In the United States, a stillbirth is defined as the death or loss of a baby before or during childbirth after 20 weeks of pregnancy. According to the CDC, stillbirths affect about 1 in 160 births. Each year, nearly 24,000 babies are stillborn in the United States, a number more than 10 times higher than deaths from Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS) .

How can we, as individuals and as a society, better support grieving parents? Perris’ response is both personal and expansive.

I feel like people could do better when it comes to baby loss and pregnancy, she says. I had the weight of a baby for months, it wouldn’t go away. I was going through something so difficult that my body was so confused. I think this is something that we do not talk about enough. If you’re carrying that baby weight and you don’t have a baby, it’s just heartbreaking every day.

But, she adds, I think it’s much deeper and it should start with the language around death. What I realized is that we only say what our parents said or what they taught us to say at the funeral. And we know that our generation of parents and our parents parents weren’t good at the language around any kind of real problem. We have just emerged now so much more emotionally aware as people.

It starts with the tongue, it starts with looking someone in the eye instead of looking away. Everyone has a different faith, a different belief, it’s sensitive. Some cultures have a thing they do for loss and grief in other countries and the reason we don’t have that in America is because we all have different belief systems which is great but in fact. at the same time this collective conversation around death was missing, she says. . And what’s interesting is that we all experience it. Every person on earth is going to lose someone they love.

Perris station as a pop star and her openness to talking about Rosie made her a magnet for those who have suffered loss of an infant. It has been so healing for me. My DMs are open, I read everything, I answer as many people as possible. People really feel comfortable sharing with me, which is part of their healing, because that’s all the point of talking about it. With me or a therapist or your family or whoever. Talk about it, she said.

I am happy to be the voice of those who lived it. If I can do something beautiful out of something so horrible and be of service, then that is really the point of life.

Hollywood & Mind lives at the intersection of entertainment and wellness, and offers interviews with musicians, actors, sports figures and other cultural influencers who elevate the conversation around mental health.