Jussie Smollett tells jury he didn’t direct a fake attack on himself

Jussie Smollett spoke on Monday in an effort to convince a Chicago jury that he did not orchestrate a hate crime against himself but rather that he was the victim of both an actual attack and that the police rush to try him and charge him.

Mr Smollett, 39, submitted to questioning in his own trial to refute the testimony of two key witnesses, Abimbola Osundairo and Olabinjo Osundairo, brothers who told the court last week that Mr Smollett had explained to them in detail how to attack it. , in particular by shouting racist and homophobic insults at him.

The Osundairo brothers said Mr Smollett subjected them to a series of attacks the day before the alleged attack took place in January 2019 and asked one of them to bruise without inflicting actual injuries on them while the other put a rope around his neck. and poured bleach on him.

But Mr Smollet sought to undermine the prosecution’s evidence with his own explanations, claiming the $ 3,500 check he made to Abimbola Osundairo was to help him look torn for an upcoming music video (not as payment for the attack, as prosecutors argued), and that he had refused to hand over his cell phone to investigators to protect his own privacy (not to prevent them from discovering suspicious texts).