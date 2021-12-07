Entertainment
Jussie Smollett tells jury he didn’t direct a fake attack on himself
Jussie Smollett spoke on Monday in an effort to convince a Chicago jury that he did not orchestrate a hate crime against himself but rather that he was the victim of both an actual attack and that the police rush to try him and charge him.
Mr Smollett, 39, submitted to questioning in his own trial to refute the testimony of two key witnesses, Abimbola Osundairo and Olabinjo Osundairo, brothers who told the court last week that Mr Smollett had explained to them in detail how to attack it. , in particular by shouting racist and homophobic insults at him.
The Osundairo brothers said Mr Smollett subjected them to a series of attacks the day before the alleged attack took place in January 2019 and asked one of them to bruise without inflicting actual injuries on them while the other put a rope around his neck. and poured bleach on him.
But Mr Smollet sought to undermine the prosecution’s evidence with his own explanations, claiming the $ 3,500 check he made to Abimbola Osundairo was to help him look torn for an upcoming music video (not as payment for the attack, as prosecutors argued), and that he had refused to hand over his cell phone to investigators to protect his own privacy (not to prevent them from discovering suspicious texts).
Have you ever planned a hoax? Mr Smolletts’ attorney, Nenye Uche, asked the actor.
Never in my life, replied Mr. Smollett.
Throughout his five hours of testimony, Mr. Smollett could demean himself and was often animated, at one point in the courtroom how one of his attackers had approached him on the freezing Chicago night, almost three years ago.
Prosecutors argued that Mr Smollett organized the attack because he was upset that the show he starred on, the Fox Empire hip-hop drama, did not take an issue seriously. threatening letter he had received at the studio.
Mr Smollett refuted this explanation, testifying that he turned down the studios’ offer of additional security that he would have been driven from his home to the set every day.
I am an adult, says Mr. Smollett. I don’t need to be led like Miss Daisy.
Mr Smollett, whose defense team claimed the brothers attacked him in an attempt to scare him into hiring them as security, said Abimbola Osundairo consistently suggested he act as his bodyguard. Sometimes, he says, Mr. Osundairos’ behavior reminded him of a Secret Service agent. Earlier Monday, Empire showrunner Brett Mahoney said the show took the threat letter very seriously and sought to provide Mr. Smollett with additional security.
Mr Smollett also gave a different version of what happened on January 25, 2019, just days before the attack, when the prosecution said Mr Smollett asked Abimbola Osundairo for help in a SMS. The actor said he is looking to meet not to plan his own assault in order to get an herbal steroid from Nigeria that helps people lose body fat and is illegal in the United States.
Daniel K. Webb, the special prosecutor in charge of the case, questioned Mr Smollett at length on why, after writing the initial police report, he refused to give up his cell phone, medical records and a sample. from cheeks to the police. Mr Smollett has said on numerous occasions that he did so to preserve his privacy.
Did you think it might help the police if you gave them your cell phone to help find the perpetrator? Mr. Webb asked.
I cared more about my privacy, and that’s the truth, Mr Smollett said.
Mr Webb also asked why, when Mr Smollett gave police a limited batch of his phone records, he ruled out a call with Abimbola Osundairo that took place an hour and 10 minutes before the attack. Mr Smollett said a detective only requested call tapes an hour before and an hour after the attack. Mr. Webbs’ questioning of Mr. Smollett will continue on Tuesday.
Mr. Smollett sought early in his testimony to indicate how satisfied he was with his role in Empire and, when asked directly, said he had no problem with Fox. Instead, Mr Smollett, who is gay, testified that it was a blessing to win the role of Jamal Lyon, a gay singer-songwriter who so closely mirrored his identity, and ultimately to win $ 100,000. per episode.
I had never seen a gay man, let alone a black gay man portrayed, Mr Smollett said. I really, really wanted to do it.
The defense also called Anthony Moore, a security guard who worked in Mr Smolletts’ apartment building. Mr. Moore testified that he told police he saw the attackers flee the scene that night and identified one of them as a white man wearing a ski mask. (He said he could tell he was white because he pointed a flashlight at his face.) Mr. Smollett initially told police that one of his attackers was white, then said later said he had pale skin, which police pointed out as an inconsistency in his story.
Understanding the Jussie Smollett trial
With the things that were said, I assumed they were white, Mr Smollett said on Monday.
Early in his testimony, Mr. Smollett introduced himself to the jury, in a long biographical summary of his career, as someone who grew up in a family of middle-class artists, got work as a child actor, became deeply involved in charities and returned to comedy, landing the lead role on Empire.
In January 2019, when the attack was reported, public sympathy for Mr Smollett was immediate and widespread. But as police investigation into the report stalled, suspicion grew about Mr Smolletts’ account, though the actor backed it up.
I feel like if I had said it was a Muslim, or a Mexican, or someone black, I feel the skeptics would have supported me a lot more, Mr. Smollett at ABCs. Robin roberts in February of that year. Much more.
A few days after this television interview, Mr. Smollett was arrested for organizing the assault.
The Osundairo brothers told police Mr Smollett orchestrated everything, giving them a $ 100 bill to purchase supplies for the attack, including ski masks, rope and a red hat meant to indicate that the attackers were supporters of President Donald J. Trump.
He wanted me to fight and throw him to the ground and bruise him while my brother Ola poured bleach on him and put a rope around him and then we would run away, testified Abimbola Osundairo .
Prosecutors cited as evidence Mr Smollett’s Instagram messages to Abimbola Osundairo the night of the attack, briefing the brothers on his flight delay.
Mr Smollett maintained his innocence, pleading not guilty to six counts of misconduct relating to filing a false police report and insisting the attack occurred as he initially described it.
They won’t let go, Mr. Smollett said in an Instagram interview Last year. There is an example which is made, and the saddest thing is that there is an example which is made of someone who did not do what he is accused of.
