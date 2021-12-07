Entertainment
John Legend is enrolled in Las Vegas residency with Planet Hollywood
John Legend has a new town to live in in 2022.
The crooner All Of You, 42, will be headlining his own show in Las Vegas, which will be called Love Las Vegas, we learned on Monday morning.
Model Chrissy Teigen’s husband will perform on 24 dates at the Zappos Theater inside Planet Hollywood between April and October 2022.
On his way to Sin City: John Legend has a new town to live in in 2022. Crooner All Of You, 42, will headlining his own show in Las Vegas which will be called Love Las Vegas. -on reported Monday morning; seen friday in new york
The first show will take place on April 22. Tickets for John Legend Love in Las Vegas go on sale Monday, December 13, 2021.
The 12-Grammy-winning singer recently left his longtime label Columbia to move to Republic Records where he will release new music in 2022.
Jean said Billboard: ‘I am delighted that we have sealed the deal with Caesars Entertainment. The setlist will be a cool career retrospective.
Sing it! The first show will take place on April 22. Tickets for John Legend Love in Las Vegas go on sale Monday, December 13, 2021; seen in New York on Friday
“A little more on the old songs for my fans from 2004, they’ll hear everything they’ve loved over the years,” says the singer and activist.
“We’ll be playing songs from all the albums. My whole catalog, my whole career summed up in one performance.
And he is happy to celebrate the 15th anniversary of Once Again, his second album.
“It’s amazing that we have had a sustained impact for so long,” he said.
“And it’s also weird when you meet new artists who say, ‘I grew up listening to you. “
His famous family: John with his wife Chrissy Teigen and their two children Luna and Miles
He added that he felt lucky to be in a position where he has had longevity and that people still want to hear what he has to offer.
“I always make new music. I plan to release some new music next year as well. But I want to celebrate my whole career. I’m so grateful to have so many years to use my music repertoire, ”John also shared.
Legend also says that some of her in-laws live in Las Vegas and the family enjoys spending time there with the family.
“But of course we love to go out and party and have a good time, we saw some great shows there. We had excellent meals there. Vegas has so much to offer. And we want to be a special part of that, ”he said.
She’s also going to Vegas: Adele recently announced her Las Vegas residency titled Weekends with Adele. She will perform at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace from January. Seen in November
“My music has always been a celebration of love. And that’s what we want to do with this gig. We just did the Bigger Love tour. And we want to bring that love to Las Vegas. We are going to celebrate the music, we are going to celebrate the love, we are going to celebrate the connection that people feel when they attend my shows and how we feel with them.
And there will be hints of his 2021 tour.
“We’ll have some elements from the last tour, but it will be bigger because the stage is bigger than most of the stages we play on,” he said. “And since it’s in one place, we can blow it a bit more without having to worry about putting it in a truck every night.
“One of my favorite parts of the ‘Bigger Love’ tour was the stripped down setting where there was only me at the piano for 15 minutes in the middle of the show,” he says. ‘I love doing this. I like to tell stories and have intimate moments. And as much as Vegas has always been kind of a big splashing show. We know that people love these intimate moments and we want to give them that.
Don’t count on a lot of wardrobe changes at the show.
I’ll probably do three or four at most. I don’t really like leaving the stage because I feel like I should be out there singing, “he explained.” What if I don’t do ‘All of Me’, I should be fired for professional misconduct. ”
Adele recently announced her Las Vegas residency titled Weekends with Adele. She will perform at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace from January.
