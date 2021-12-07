Would the estate really do that to Kendall Roy?

This article contains major spoilers for Succession.

The Sunday night episode of Succession left viewers with a disturbing final view: Jeremy Strongs Kendall Roy face down and motionless on a buoy in a swimming pool. At first, it seems like the tragic hero who spent the entire season losing battles left and right just fell asleep. But as the haunting score increases and the camera continues to linger on Kendall (first above, then underwater, looking up at him), it becomes clear that what’s going on isn’t maybe not that simple. The cliffhanger has since sparked a debate: Is Kendall Roy dead? Or is that just what show maker Jesse armstrong wants to make us think?

Below, Vanity Fair editors Chris murphy and Yohana this debate the issue, defending both possibilities.

Chris murphy: Alright, Yohana. I have bad news for you and all Ken-doll Roy fans: our beloved bad boy, hip-hop lover, stoner, and birthday-obsessed is no longer with us. It is very clear to me that in the last moments of Succession Season Three Absolutely Gangbuster Eighth Episode The penultimate installment of Season Three as Kendall is about to reach the end of her story.

The episode ends with Kendall lying semi-consciously on a pool float, clearly drunk, teetering on the edge of falling headfirst into the water. At this point in her journey, Kendall is at the bottom of the rock indeed lost her battle against daddy Logan (Brian cox) and told her he wanted to quit the business, only to receive a quick and fierce fuck in response. In the last 30 seconds it seems clear that he has lost the will to fight and when we see Kendall breathe face first into this water, it’s hard to argue that he hasn’t completely given up. . I am so sorry for the loss of everyone.

Yohana that: Save your apologies, because Kendall Roy is not dead. He literally breathes at the end of the episode!

Look: I agree that Kendall’s death at this point in the series would be a poetic sendoff (especially considering when a New Yorker profile that showed us how, uh …colored a colleague Jeremy Strong can be). The last moments of this episode would make a magnificent death, the score elegant, the cinematography incredibly beautiful, the sun setting one last time on the condemned. Her cropped hair and the sunglasses on the back are also a sympathetic, funereal touch in their symbolism.

Finally, getting Kendall and her awake circus (all clowns, no magic) out of her misery makes perfect sense … but it’s also too easy! Ain’t the thrill of Succession in the tightrope walk show? See how far these ridiculously rich and chaotic people can go as they approach the brink of destruction? That’s what creator Jesse Armstrong and his team of writers are best at: leading these characters to impossible corners, then giving them devious, golden side doors to exit.

Murphy: But the thing is, weren’t on ABC or NBC here. It’s HBO, the network that gave the green light to the red wedding. On its prestige programs, no one is so indispensable that they cannot reach an untimely end, if that is what serves history best. And Kendall perishing the same way his victim perished at the end of the first season would be a devastating but dark end for the doomed prince of the Waystar Royco family.

As Adam Mckay said in this incredible New Yorker profile, Strong and, by extension, Kendallis who plays it like it’s a comedy: he plays it like his Hamlet. And what happens, please, to Hamlet at the end of the play? True Shakespeare nerds also know that Succession is inspired by King Léar, and you’d be hard pressed to argue that Kendall didn’t start the series as the Cordelia (read: favorite) of the family. We all also know what is happening to him.

It wouldn’t just be a Shakespearean ending for Kendall: it would also be biblical. Kendall is the central figure of Christ from Judas to Logans. In the gospel of Matthew, after betraying Jesus, Judas Iscariot attempted to return the money he had received for his betrayal to the high priests and ultimately committed suicide by hanging. The parallels are too strong to ignore!

of that: Let me channel Logan Roy for a minute and say to him, how dare you demote him to Christ when he’s obviously God? (Old Testament God more wrathful than my-mortal-son-in-charge-now New Testament God.) As for Bible comparisons, I’m sure I’m not the only one who sees Kendall as more the eternal prodigal son, drastically leaving the fold and wasting his money to come back and crawl back to dad. It’s Kendall’s story, over and over again.

But of course, I agree that while he’s still alive, the end of the episode makes it impossible for Kendall to stay in the Roy family as is. He has to go, at least a little. Maybe in rehab; maybe on top of a mountain in search of real enlightenment, far from the toxic sludge of the Roy clan. That way, he can stay in the show’s universe as a secret weapon, returning in an upcoming season to debut his final personality. (I’d love to see the Enlightened Monk Kendall, or the full-fledged Dionysus Kendall, cash in his billions and make a scene.) Wouldn’t that be a fun and unhinged future twist?