Cole Spouse buys $ 2.9 million Los Angeles home – DIRT

The success of The CW’s “Riverdale” has made the entire cast of the show some budding real estate barons. In the past couple of years, nearly all of her young stars have purchased stunning new homes in the greater Los Angeles area. Camila Mendes landed a bungalow in Silver Lake, Madelaine Petsch went for a posh Outpost Estates outpost, Charles Melton got a Silver Lake resort full of quirks, Lili Reinhart picked up a Spanish-style Encino house and KJ Apa purchased a remodeled Nichols Canyon excavation. Cole Sprouse, best known to “Riverdale” fans as the angry maverick Jughead Jones, who paid nearly $ 3 million for a striking Modernist residence in the heart of the Hollywood Hills, now joins them in their quest. real estate. With four bedrooms and three bathrooms, the 2,500 square foot structure makes for a very spacious bachelor apartment, but that’s only a small part of its unique history. Not only is the Sprouse house damn stylish, it also has real architectural pedigree. Originally built in 1949 for ‘Mr. Magoo’, co-creator Millard Kaufman, the property was a rare collaboration between three exceptionally skilled mid-century architects: Richard Neutra, the lesser-known Alexander Ban and the modernist scholar Josef Van der Kar. In the mid-1950s, several years after the house was completed, Kaufman again hired Neutra to expand the lower level of the house, which currently houses the master suite. Kaufman kept the house for almost 50 years and eventually sold it in 97. The property subsequently passed through several un famous owners, although it was briefly owned by famous architectural advocate Michael LaFetra in the early days. 2000s. Last sold in 2016 for $ 2.3 million, the home underwent a major restoration in 2017. Owner refurbished hardwood floors, installed a brand new kitchen and modernized all bathrooms.

