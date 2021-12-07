The Eternal Prisoner (2021) movie review





Enter the vigilant and infuriating Alex Gibneys The Forever Prisoner, who interviews real characters seen in these stories, Daniel Jones, the FBI agent portrayed by Adam Driver in The Report, and someone who wore a black mask and who was tortured by the government , as in The Card Contrer. Gibneys’ film turns out to be an essential text to understand the terror in the field of the information hunt and revenge after September 11, and the American barbarism that defines it. He centers the prisoner, Abu Zubaydah, as much as possible, although he cannot be interrogated from his current cell at Guantanamo Bay; his presence is rather felt in the graphic hand drawings and the brief entries about his experience. And by providing empathy to history as a human being, it also shows how America relied on ineffective aggression and terror with methods that proved ineffective in acquiring information, everything by following the half-baked leadership of key CIA figures. Gibney’s poignant documentary provides this intimate scale and then allows us to understand how this approach developed until it hit the media spotlight with the photos of Abu Ghraib prison in 2004. Zubaydah is believed to be the first high-value detainee subjected to the CIA’s enhanced interrogation techniques (known as EIT), but he has yet to be charged with anything. FBI agents who interviewed him before torture was involved (such as Ali Soufan, who later left the agency) provide a valid idea of ​​who he was, and was not Al- ‘s third target. Qaeda in the hunt for Osama Bin Laden, as the public narrative continues. Rather, he was an intermediary, who could connect much more odious people. He was also a great source of information, argues this documentary, as he helped identify Khalid Sheikh Mohammed, the “main architect” of the September 11 attacks. But as this documentary then effectively explains with testimony and a clear timeline, the government then relied on unproductive and extreme methods that produced less information from Zubaydah. The Forever Prisoner recounts how tortured he was, and with his incredible access to previously redacted CIA accounts, the subsequent failure to gain much more information using these methods. The effective narration of Gibney’s documentary helps demystify the improved interrogation techniques that were later accepted as torture and the process behind it. I was always surprised at how many calculations there were for each act of torture, how much discussion there was in Washington to make what was happening in a black site in Thailand legal, or seem legal enough. It was meticulous; it wasn’t done by random people who would always be anonymous, but people like Dr James Mitchell, who is one of Gibneys’ interview subjects here, and helped write the book on how which Americans could strategically destroy their captives psychologically. Mitchell speaks throughout about wanting to avoid another attack if he could help him, which speaks more to the “fear and fury” that defined the post 9/11 era. But Mitchell also talks about being later annoyed by the way the Red Hot Chili Peppers were played on a loop, completely missing out on how Zubaydah was subjected to the same music at full volume for hours.

