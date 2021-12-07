Actress Jacqueline Fernandez quits leaving India at Mumbai airport over extortion case

New Delhi: The ED arrested actress Jacqueline Fernandez at Mumbai airport on Sunday, preventing her from flying overseas, saying she may be required to join an ongoing investigation into a case of money laundering and extortion against alleged crook Sukesh Chandrashekhar and others.

The 36-year-old actor was first arrested by immigration authorities at the airport on the basis of a surveillance circular (LoC) issued by the federal investigative agency, officials said.

The agency’s detectives then reached Mumbai airport and banned her from traveling, asking her to stay in the country as she could be forced to join the investigation, they added.

It is understood that she was traveling to either Dubai or Muscat and after being arrested she left the airport around 6 p.m.

The Sri Lankan-born actor has been questioned by the Directorate of Execution (ED) in several sessions in connection with the ongoing over 200 crore money laundering case against Chandrashekhar and his wife actress Leena Maria Paul.

The agency filed an indictment on Saturday in a special court under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in the case and named Chandrashekhar, his wife and six others.

Nora Fatehi and Jacqueline Fernandez. Photo: IANS



He alleged in the indictment that Chandrashekhar gave the actor many expensive gifts, including Persian cats and a horse. He is accused of having deceived certain people, including certain figures such as the wife of the former promoter of Fortis Healthcare, Shivinder Mohan Singh, Aditi Singh.

Another Bollywood actress-dancer Nora Fatehi has also been grilled by the ED in this affair

The investigation revealed that Chandrashekhar was being held in Rohini Prison here when he allegedly led an extortion racket using phone spoofing technology.

The ED had arrested the couple and two co-defendants, Pradeep Ramnani and Deepak Ramnani, in this case.

In August, the ED raided some premises in Chandrashekhar and seized a sea-facing bungalow in Chennai, Rs 82.5 lakh in cash and more than a dozen luxury cars.

He said in a statement that Chandrashekhar was a “known crook” and that he was being questioned by Delhi police in a case of alleged criminal conspiracy, cheating and extortion to the tune of around Rs 200 crore.

“Chandrasekhar is the mastermind of this fraud. He has been part of the crime world since the age of 17. He has several FIRs against him …”, the ED said.

Despite being in prison, he said, Chandrashekhar “hasn’t stopped cheating” people, the ED said.

“He (using a cell phone bought illegally in prison) with the help of technology, made spoofed calls to trick people because the numbers displayed on the called party’s phone number belonged to senior government officials. .

“Speaking (from prison) to these people, he pretended to be a government officer offering to help people for a price,” the ED said.

Chandrasekhar and Paul were also arrested by Delhi police.

Police recently invoked the Maharashtra Organized Crime Control Act (MCOCA) in this case.

Delhi police alleged that Paul and Chandrashekhar, along with others, used the roads in Hawala, set up shell companies to park the money earned from the proceeds of crime.