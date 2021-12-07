Entertainment
Actress Jacqueline Fernandez quits leaving India at Mumbai airport over extortion case
New Delhi: The ED arrested actress Jacqueline Fernandez at Mumbai airport on Sunday, preventing her from flying overseas, saying she may be required to join an ongoing investigation into a case of money laundering and extortion against alleged crook Sukesh Chandrashekhar and others.
The 36-year-old actor was first arrested by immigration authorities at the airport on the basis of a surveillance circular (LoC) issued by the federal investigative agency, officials said.
The agency’s detectives then reached Mumbai airport and banned her from traveling, asking her to stay in the country as she could be forced to join the investigation, they added.
It is understood that she was traveling to either Dubai or Muscat and after being arrested she left the airport around 6 p.m.
The Sri Lankan-born actor has been questioned by the Directorate of Execution (ED) in several sessions in connection with the ongoing over 200 crore money laundering case against Chandrashekhar and his wife actress Leena Maria Paul.
The agency filed an indictment on Saturday in a special court under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in the case and named Chandrashekhar, his wife and six others.
He alleged in the indictment that Chandrashekhar gave the actor many expensive gifts, including Persian cats and a horse. He is accused of having deceived certain people, including certain figures such as the wife of the former promoter of Fortis Healthcare, Shivinder Mohan Singh, Aditi Singh.
Another Bollywood actress-dancer Nora Fatehi has also been grilled by the ED in this affair
The investigation revealed that Chandrashekhar was being held in Rohini Prison here when he allegedly led an extortion racket using phone spoofing technology.
The ED had arrested the couple and two co-defendants, Pradeep Ramnani and Deepak Ramnani, in this case.
In August, the ED raided some premises in Chandrashekhar and seized a sea-facing bungalow in Chennai, Rs 82.5 lakh in cash and more than a dozen luxury cars.
He said in a statement that Chandrashekhar was a “known crook” and that he was being questioned by Delhi police in a case of alleged criminal conspiracy, cheating and extortion to the tune of around Rs 200 crore.
“Chandrasekhar is the mastermind of this fraud. He has been part of the crime world since the age of 17. He has several FIRs against him …”, the ED said.
Despite being in prison, he said, Chandrashekhar “hasn’t stopped cheating” people, the ED said.
“He (using a cell phone bought illegally in prison) with the help of technology, made spoofed calls to trick people because the numbers displayed on the called party’s phone number belonged to senior government officials. .
“Speaking (from prison) to these people, he pretended to be a government officer offering to help people for a price,” the ED said.
Chandrasekhar and Paul were also arrested by Delhi police.
Police recently invoked the Maharashtra Organized Crime Control Act (MCOCA) in this case.
Delhi police alleged that Paul and Chandrashekhar, along with others, used the roads in Hawala, set up shell companies to park the money earned from the proceeds of crime.
Sources
2/ https://www.onmanorama.com/news/india/2021/12/06/actor-jacqueline-fernandez-stopped-from-leaving-india-at-mumbai-.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]