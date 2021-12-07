Jussie Smollett returns to the helm





The former Empire actor, who is black and gay, testified for more than five hours, denying orchestrating the alleged attack, attempting to cast doubt on two of the prosecution’s main witnesses and describing the incident at morning and his distrust of the police.

Special Prosecutor Dan Webb will resume his cross-examination when the court begins around 9:15 am CT.

Smollett, 39, has pleaded not guilty to six counts of misconduct for filing false police reports, a charge for which a conviction carries a sentence of up to three years in prison.

The trial is the culmination of a case that began on January 29, 2019, when Smollett told police he was assaulted. Celebrities, politicians and advocacy groups rallied around the actor, and police devoted significant resources to resolving the case.

Authorities came to believe the actor paid two men to fake a hate crime, and the trial began last week. Judge James Linn told jurors on Monday they might not hear the case until Wednesday. Key moments in defense Smollett spoke on Monday about the days leading up to the alleged hate crime and his relationship with Bola and Ola Osundairo, brothers he knew from the Empire. Prosecutors say the brothers were paid $ 3,500 by Smollett to stage an attack because he was disappointed with the way the show’s executives responded to a hate letter he received. The defense retorted that Smollett paid the men for training and nutritional counseling, and Smollett said on Monday that he and Bola Osundairo had entered into sex. The defense suggested at points in the trial that homophobia may have been the motive for a genuine hate crime attack on Smollett. During cross-examination of Ola Osundairo, a defense lawyer questioned him about his use of words which they say describe him as homophobic. Smollett, who called the brother “Good,” said Osundairo would also help him procure drugs, including cocaine. Smollett, who is also a musician, told jurors that he frequently smokes and drives as a means of writing music and as a substitute for not being approached by fans on the street. Osundairo would ride with him a lot, he said, but he also said there was never any discussion about planning a staged hate attack. “Did you tell him about a hoax?” asked defense lawyer Nenye Uche. “No,” Smollett replied. “Did you give him the check as payment for some silly hoax?” Uche then asked. “Never,” said Smollett. Smollett told the court that in January 2019, when he returned to the stairs of his apartment building after returning from the Subway sandwich shop, he heard his alleged attackers shout the word “Empire”. He said he kept walking and heard the words “f **** t” and “Empire n *** er”. Smollett told the jury he got angry by then, turned around and shouted, “What the hell did you say to me?” At this point, Smollett says the men walked over to him very quickly. He then fell and reportedly started fighting with his attackers. While describing the attack, Smollett sounded briefly emotional, prompting his lawyer to ask him if he was okay. Smollett said his relationship with Chicago police began to deteriorate after police said his attackers wore red Make America Great Again hats, favored by supporters of former President Donald Trump. The actor said no when Uche asked if he had ever told police that the alleged assailants were wearing the hats. And he said one of the reasons he didn’t give his cell phone to a police detective when she asked for it was because he didn’t think the police believed his story. The defense also called five other witnesses, including a security guard who said he saw men running the night of the incident and thought one of them was white. The Osundairo brothers are black. Smollett testified that one of his alleged attackers had fair skin under a ski mask. He added: “With the things they said, I assumed they were White.” Other defense witnesses were Smollett’s publicist, the show’s executive producer, and the doctor who examined Smollett at the hospital. Key moments in the accusation The prosecution called five police investigators and the brothers to the stand. Bola and Ola Osundairo testified that Smollett actually directed and paid them to stage a fake hate crime in an attempt to gain sympathetic media coverage and further his acting career. “Who was responsible for this thing?” Webb asked last week. “Jussie was,” Bola Osundairo told the jury. He told the court that Smollett “wanted me to pretend to beat him,” and he agreed to do so because he felt indebted to the actor. “I thought he could help further my acting career,” Osundairo said. “He told me we would need another person. Osundairo said last week that one night after he and Smollett returned to Osundairo’s residence from the Empire studio, they pulled into an alleyway and Ola Osundairo came out to join them in the car. “We looked at the details of what he wanted us to say and do,” Abimbola Osundairo told jurors. Smollett allegedly told him to say, “Empire, fuck, shit, MAGA,” and then the conversation turned to a more physical aspect, he said. Ola Osundairo said her brother was tasked with hitting Smollett, while Smollett wanted Ola to put a noose around his neck and pour gasoline on him. They eventually replaced gasoline with bleach because, said Ola Osundairo, “I wasn’t comfortable pouring gasoline on someone.” In cross-examination, defense attorney Shay Allen accused Bola Osundairo of having a desire to work for Smollett’s safety and that this was becoming a point of growing tension. Osundairo testified that he did not remember it. “You attacked Jussie because you wanted to scare him into hiring you,” Allen accused, to which Osundairo replied, “No.” Testimonies were strained at times when Allen asked if Osundairo had sex with Smollett, which he denied, and how he could not have expected the police to be involved if the attention media coverage on the story was increasing, as Smollett allegedly expected. “I didn’t think so,” Bola Osundairo said. One of the officers who testified early last week said when he arrived Smollett had a noose around his neck. “My first reaction was to ask him if he wanted to take it off … he responded by saying that he would like to take it off but wanted us to see it first,” the officer said. Muhammad Baig. Smollett was asked about the noose on Monday. The special prosecutor obtained side-by-side images of him with the noose – one of him entering his apartment building and the other when police arrived. Webb pointed out the differences in the appearance of the rope and asked, “Have you tried manipulating the rope to make it look like a more serious lynching?” “ “No sir,” Smollett replied, before admitting that he removed the noose from his apartment but put it back in place when his manager asked him to do so.

