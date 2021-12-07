Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif wedding: Bollywood couple expected to visit Trinetra Ganesh temple in Ranthambore fort





Image Source: YOGEN SHAH Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif may not have officially announced their wedding, but Vickat fans are confident the couple will tie the knot in the coming days. As they prepare for their Sangeet ceremony today (December 7), the couple are expected to visit the famous Trinetra Ganesh temple in Ranthambore Fort, Rajasthan. Located 32 km from the said wedding venue, the Six Senses Fort Barwara complex, the temple is a century-old destination. According to a report in Times of India, residents of Ranthambore and Sawai Madhopur believe that visiting the temple and seeking blessings from Lord Ganesha will bode well for the couple in the making. Related |Katrina Kaif-VickyKaushalwedding: lawsuit filed against celebrity couple, venue manager, DC Related |Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are all smiles as they leave for Jaipur ahead of the wedding | PICTURES As for the latest updates on Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal’s wedding, the couple reached the wedding destination on Monday evening to have their wedding celebrated at the Sawai Madhopur district hotel. The two and eight others arrived at Jaipur airport on a chartered flight. Earlier today, some of the family, including Kaif’s sister and other guests, arrived on various scheduled flights. The celebrations will ring from Tuesday, starting with the “Sangeet”, “Mehendi” ceremony on December 8, followed by the wedding on December 9. The high-profile wedding of Bollywood idols Vicky and Katrina is believed to have 120 guests. Big guys like Varun Dhawan, Shashank Khaitan, Rohit Shetty, Natasha Dalal, Karan Johar, Kabir Khan, Alia Bhatt, Bosco Martis, Angad Bedi, Neha Dhupia, Anaita Shroff, Anurag Kashyap and Aditya Dhar will attend the wedding ceremony. All guests will be required to undergo mandatory RT-PCR testing in order to attend the ceremony. The district collector earlier told media, “These 120 guests must follow all COVID-19 protocols and fully immunized guests will have access to the high-profile celebrity wedding.” Dating reports of Kaif, 38, and Kaushal, 33, have been around for more than a year, but the two actors have never made their relationship public. Don’t miss these: Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif wedding: glass mandap with royal chandeliers, preparations are in full swing OTT platform offers Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal Rs 100 crore for their exclusive wedding footage?

