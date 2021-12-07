from A to Z of the highly anticipated #VicKat wedding | Bollywood

Adequate Arrangements: Crowd control measures and smooth traffic regulation were discussed at a recent meeting convened by Sawai Madhopur District Collector Rajendra Kishan in the presence of hotel management and other officials involved.

Bouncers: Private agencies in Delhi and Jaipur will deploy bouncers to the site. In addition, the Sheras team of actor Salman Khan’s bodyguard would provide security.

Judicial marriage: Reports suggest the couple are already officially married, as they had a judicial marriage in Mumbai on December 3 under the Special Marriage Act of 1954.

Drones: SOPs say drones, if spotted near Six Senses Fort Barwara, the complex where Kaif and Kaushal are getting married, will be shot down.

Ex-Flames: Kaushals ex-girlfriend actor Harleen Sethi and Kaifs ex-actor Ranbir Kapoor apparently were not invited to the big deal. As for Salman Khan, his sister, Arpita Khan Sharma, said she had not received an invitation. In addition, a source close to the Khans clarified that the information according to which they would have attended the D-day of Kaif and Kaushals is false.

Fashion designers: Earlier reports said the couple would wear Sabyasachi on their big day. Now we hear that Kaif will be wearing an Abu Jani ensemble for the mehendi, a Manish Malhotra lehenga for the sangeet and Gucci at the reception, while Kaushal will likely wear Kunal Rawal and Raghavendra Rathore outfits. Additionally, Paps spotted boxes of Falguni Shane Peacock that were recently delivered to Kaif.

Guests: A total of 120 people were invited to the wedding. These include filmmakers Farah Khan, Shashank Khaitan, Zoya Akhtar, Ali Abbas Zafar, Kabir Khan and Rohit Shetty, actors Mini Mathur, Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Varun Dhawan and his wife Natasha Dalal, Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt , Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Anushka Sharma, cricketer Virat Kohli and philanthropist Nita Ambani.

Helicopter: To preserve the privacy of their marriage, the couple are considering taking a helicopter from Jaipur directly to the wedding venue at Chauth Ka Barwara.

Cover of international magazines: Following in the footsteps of actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas and singer Nick Jonas, Kaif and Kaushal have reportedly sold the rights to their wedding photos to the Indian edition of an international magazine for crores.

Jodhpur touch: Sojat mehendi from Jodhpurs Pali district will be offered to the couple. A company in Sojat was ordered to provide 20 kg of mehendi powder and 400 mehendi cones.

Karan Johar: Sparks are believed to have sprung between Kaif and Kaushal after their appearances on the filmmakers’ talk show, Koffee With Karan. When Kaif was asked who she wanted to work with next, she praised Kaushal, and it came as no surprise to her. A few weeks ago, Johar even dropped some important clues about their relationship when he appeared on a comedy show.

La familia: The lovebirds will seal the deal in the presence of their loved ones, including sisters Kaifs Isabelle Kaif and Natasha Turquotte, and brother Sebastian Laurent Michel, among others, who were captured at Jaipur airport today.

Mandap: Buzz is that the duo will swap garlands in a specially designed and opulent gazebo-style glass mandap.

NDA: Guests will be required to sign Non-Disclosure Agreements (NDAs) stating no disclosure of wedding participation, no photos or locations to be shared on social media, no contact with the outside world until they leave the place. All photos should only be posted after approval from the wedding planners. In addition, no reel or video can be made.

Organizers: The district collector has asked all organizers to follow strict Covid-19 protocols. All guests should bring vaccination certificates and negative RT-PCR reports to the site. According to the sources, there are plans to reduce the number of guests. A source told Pinkvilla that Katrinas also has a few guests who will be coming from overseas and that could change, given the new travel guidelines being broadcast.

Young plants: To mark the auspicious occasion, the couple would have planted young trees as part of the rituals.

Questions we need answered: Why so secret? And if you want it to be a secret, who gives all the details? Did you follow Virushka’s advice on how to keep a celebrity wedding a secret?

Royal Entrance: Kaushal will make a grand entrance with his baraat, for which seven white horses will be selected, reports suggest.

Sangeet: Bling is apparently the theme of the sangeet, which will also include depictions of the bride, groom, and celebrities.

Tiger Safari: Guests will be treated to an exclusive safari in Ranthambore National Park, 25-30 km from Six Senses. Apparently, the couple will also be going on safari after their wedding.

Bailiffs: At the wedding, bailiffs were instructed to carry phones without cameras, to ensure no images were leaked.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma: Kaif and Kaushal will move into a luxurious rented apartment in the same building in Juhu, Mumbai, where Kohli and Sharma are staying. The deposit paid by Kaushal is close to 1.75 crore, the rent for the first 36 months is 8 lakh, Varun Singh, manager of a real estate portal, told India Today.

Wedding kit: On December 4, Kaushal was typed outside the Kaifs residence in Bandra, Mumbai, apparently to discuss final fittings and for last-minute kit preparation. Stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania also joined them.

Suspended Christmas Celebrations: Kaif and Kaushal’s first Christmas as newlyweds can be a job, as the duo will delve into upcoming projects with filmmakers Sriram Raghavan and Laxman Utekar, respectively.

Yes, Kaif said: Speculation is that Kaushal posed the question in film style by gifting his sweetheart a box of bespoke dark chocolate brownies. Kaif was surprised when she opened the box to find a ring and a note that read: Will you marry me? say reports.

Zubaan pe taala: The Bollywood vineyard is full of stories from their nuptials, but the couple have decided to keep it low. Preparations, including the speculative roka ceremony held at Kabir Khan’s residence in Diwali, are proceeding in silence.