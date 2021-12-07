Bollywood Roundup: Vicky Kaushal, Kareena Kapoor, Radhika Sarathkumar, and more …

‘KatVic’ wedding: lawsuit filed against celebrity couple, venue manager, DC

Jaipur– A Rajasthan-based lawyer filed a complaint with the District Legal Services Authority against the road closure to the Chauth Mata temple from December 6 to 12 due to the wedding of Bollywood stars Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif planned in the district of Sawai Madhopur, near here.

Lawyer Naitrabind Singh Jadoun has filed a lawsuit against the director of Six Senses Fort Barwara, the celebrity wedding venue, Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal and the district collector against the road closure to the temple. Along with this complaint, given the problems faced by the faithful, a request was made to open the way to the temple.

Jadaun said in his complaint that he had no objections to the event.

“Chauth Ka Barwara is home to a historic temple of Chauth Mata, which is centuries old. Every day, hundreds of devotees visit the temple and offer their prayers. The Six Senses hotel is located on the way to the temple. The hotel manager closed the road to the temple under the supervision of the district collector from December 6 to 12. For this reason, devotees find it very difficult to reach the temple. For the next six days, the main road from the Six Senses Hotel to the temple will be completely closed. In such a situation, keeping in mind the feelings of the common man and the devotees, the way to Chauth Mata Temple should be opened from the front of the Six Senses Hotel, ”Jadaun said in his complaint. .

Kareena calls Jennifer Lawrence “just gorgeous,” shares photo on Insta

Bombay– Kareena Kapoor Khan recently shared a photo of Oscar-winning actress Jennifer Lawrence with a baby bump as she attended the premiere of her upcoming movie “Don’t Look Up” in New York City.

Kareena took to her Instagram and uploaded a photo to her Story where Jennifer can be seen posing with her co-star Leonardo DiCaprio. Kareena wrote “Simply Beautiful” for Jennifer.

Jennifer, who wore a gold dress to the premiere, will soon share the screen with Rob Morgan, Jonah Hill, Mark Rylance, Tyler Perry, Ron Perlman, Timothee Chalamet, Ariana Grande, Scott Mescudi, Cate Blanchett and Meryl Streep in the black comedy science fiction satirical.

The actress will play an astronomer in the film with Leo as the two attempt to warn humanity of impending disaster.

As for Kareena, the actress will return after a brief hiatus with Aamir Khan-starrer ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ which is an adaptation of the hit comedy drama ‘Forrest Gump’ which itself was based on Winston’s novel of the same name. Groom. The film is scheduled for release on April 14, 2022.

Actress Radhika Sarathkumar’s Twitter account hacked

Chennai– Actress and producer Radhika Sarathkumar said on Monday that her Twitter account was hacked. Seeking to warn her followers, the famous actress posted a post on her Instagram page.

She wrote: “Hello, my Twitter account is hacked, beware of any content and posts. Thanks, I’ll try to get it rectified.

Actress and politician Khushbu Sundar also came to the aid of actress Radhika and helped her report that her account had been hacked.

On Twitter, Khushbu wrote, “Hi friends, my good friend and a huge powerhouse of talent, the @realradikaa account is hacked. A complaint has been filed and is attempting to resolve the issue. She apologizes for not being able to log in at the moment but promises to come back soon. Thanks for your help.”

Sumeet Raghavan and Pariva Pranati share their thoughts on early childhood mental health

Bombay– Sumeet Raghavan and Pariva Pranati open up on the upcoming streak on “Wagle Ki Duniya – Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey”. It will highlight the mental and emotional turmoil of their son Atharva Wagle, played by Sheehan Kapahi.

The show deals with the issues and struggles of a middle class family. It features Sumeet Raghavan as the director of a courier company named Rajesh Wagle and actress Pariva Pranati as his wife Vandana Wagle.

In future episodes, viewers will witness the aftermath of the traumatic incident Atharva experienced and how it affected him.

Sumeet Raghavan trying out the role of Rajesh Wagle, says sanity is often brushed under the rug and left unaddressed. However, ignoring it can have a negative impact on our entire well-being.

“The Wagle family are relieved that Atharva has returned home safe and sound. However, the battle is still ongoing. There is an integral aspect of emotional and mental turmoil that follows such a traumatic incident, especially if it involves a small child. This is what we, as a family, must tackle now. As a parent myself, I always encourage my children to share their issues, and I try to be transparent and listen to them. “

“I also share a similar bond with the kids on the show. We are there for them and we will go through the good times and the bad together. It will be interesting to see how the family helps Atharva through this phase, ”he adds.

Pariva Pranati further says that it is very important that children openly share their issues with parents and this is highlighted in the particular sequence of the show.

“I play my part and I contribute to mental health awareness. We often focus on our physical health, but hesitate to talk about our emotional concerns. It is very important to keep a balance between the two. Atharva, at her age, experienced something beyond distress, so the abduction had a huge impact on her sanity. He will need a lot of care and support from his family to get through this difficult situation. “

“My son is still a toddler, but when he grows up I will make sure he can come to me with any issues and talk about it without any hesitation. My connection to Sakhi and Atharva is also transparent in the series. I will continue to do my best to support them and make them understand that it is okay to talk about mental health, ”she concludes.

“Wagle Ki Duniya – Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey” airs on Sony SAB.

Sai Dhansika reflects on those struggling to make a living amid pandemic

Chennai– Actress Sai Dhansika, who recently started working on her next untitled film, grew emotional on Sunday, expressing concern for those struggling to make a living in the wake of the Covid pandemic which left the world shaken.

Speaking to social media, the actress posted a photo of the ‘pooja’ from her upcoming film and said that the yet untitled film was her next Tamil project.

Thanking everyone, she wrote: “I write this with a lot of emotion. Starting a movie on its own has been the biggest deal these days, I’m doing pretty well, but there are people who still struggle and try to manage their daily living. I hope and pray that these situations will change sooner and that all of my colleagues in the industry live well and well because a lot of people just depend on the movies. Thanks to my extended crew!

The film she is a part of will feature three other actresses leading with her. They are Srushti Dange, Manisha Jasnani and Chandralekha.

Directed by Giridharan, the film is produced by SS Prabhu and Shankar Pictures and will also star actor John Vijay.

The music for the film is by Karthik Raja with a photograph by Ashok Kumar. Artistic direction is by SJ Ram and R. Ramar is the editor. (IANS)