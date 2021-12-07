Entertainment
Aggies goes ‘Hollywood’ with invitation to Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl
LOGAN, Utah After a shocking rout of San Diego State in the Mountain West Conference Championship game, the State of Utah was invited to participate in the inaugural Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl.
Yes, that’s the name of the game scheduled for SoFi Stadium on December 18 against Oregon State.
“We are more than delighted that this team has the opportunity to play one more game,” said USU head coach Blake Anderson. “I’m so proud of what our players and staff have accomplished, and I can’t think of a better way to celebrate this incredible season than by representing Mountain West as the conference champion at the Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl.”
It was a storytelling turnaround for the Aggies. After recording just one win in 2020, Anderson replaced Gary Andersen at Logan and finished the regular season with a 9-3 record.
Utah State was tripped up a few weeks ago with a resounding loss to Wyoming, to regroup quickly against New Mexico, before absolutely destroying the nation’s 19th-ranked team on a neutral venue.
The trip will mark the 15th bowl game appearance for the Aggies, and the first since a trip to the 2019 Tropical Smoothie Cafe Frisco Bowl. Utah State will now have played in a nine bowl game in the past 11 years.
“On behalf of Utah State University, we are delighted to represent Mountain West as conference champions against an outstanding opponent at the 2021 Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl,” said the vice president and director of athletics. ‘USU, John Hartwell. “I am delighted that our student-athletes experience another game of bowls and we look forward to Southern California hospitality.”
