Inside and outside the court, Smollett fights for his reputation, his career

CHICAGO (AP) Outside the courtroom where former Empire actor Jussie Smollett fights charges accusing him of lying to Chicago police about being a victim of an anti-gay racist attack, his publicist presented a list of supporters to the assembled television cameras.

Famous opera singer Lauren Michelle, who also appeared in Empire, ”explained how one of her best friends from high school maintained her humanity despite attacks on her character. Smollett’s pastor in New York City, Damon Marks, said the person prosecutors are describing in court is not the Jussie I know.

And activist Bella BAHHS, who met Smollett while protesting the police murder of a 16-year-old teenager, said she didn’t trust the Chicago police not to make things up, including the allegations against her friend.

The daily mike towers have been part of a larger strategy underway since Smollett’s trial began at the Chicago courthouse about a week ago: to try to make sure the 39-year-old comes out of this. scandal and legal issues with his reputation and career intact, or at least suffered as little damage as possible, whatever the outcome.

The charges against Smollett of six counts of misconduct for lying to police about the January 2019 attack are low-level felonies and carry a three-year prison sentence. Legal experts say if found guilty, he would likely get probation and be ordered to do community service.

The impact on his livelihood could be much more serious. Taking the witness stand on Monday, Smollett said I lost my livelihood. Its media relations team, which is headed by a former Chicago TV reporter, released a statement to the Associated Press from family friend Fania Davis who said Smollett had already lost income and many professional opportunities “due to a” campaign of character assassination and misinformation by the Chicago police.

It is an assault on her personal reputation, career and soul, said Davis, whose sister is civil rights activist Angela Davis. He could easily have answered a plea, with a slap on the wrist, and then moved on. Instead, he chose to oppose injustice.

Publicist Danny Deraney, who works with entertainment personalities and often supports crisis PR clients but does not work with Smollett, said the artist would be hurt in any attempt to return to his career because he was far from a household name before, and so much has learned his identity due to the assault and the charges against him.

Nobody really knew who he was unless you watched the show, ”Deraney said. At the moment, I don’t see any other way for people to see him and not know him for this.

The atypical accusations, the absurdity of his alleged crime, and his tendency to feed comedians can hurt him more than accusations, even of serious crimes.

Being in the public eye as much as it is on TV or in the movies or whatever, it’s going to be difficult for him. I don’t think people are going to take it seriously, Deraney said. People who become the butt of jokes, to do things as ridiculous and absurd as what supposedly happened, have a harder time working.

Part of Smollett’s strategy plays out in court proceedings, where Smollett testified that he was the victim of a hate crime after two brothers said the actor recruited them to lead the attack on him in order that he can make it known via social networks. Police said they were able to corroborate the siblings’ accounts.

Smollett’s defense attorneys have argued that the brothers carried out the attack because they are homophobic and dislike Smollett, who is gay. They say the men told police everything was staged by the actor so they could shake him up for $ 1 million each not to testify.

Smollett’s legal team also said Judge James Linn was biased against them, asking at one point to have the trial set aside, which Linn denied after he interrupted his questioning of one of the brothers on the homophobic language he used, calling it collateral material. A defense attorney also claimed that Linn pounced on her, which they could use as a ground for appeal if Smollett were found guilty, and to argue in court of public opinion that the legal system wronged him unfairly.

And regardless of the trial, Smollett and his family’s team, which includes five siblings, most of whom are also actors and an active mother in the civil rights struggle, have been promoting both the man and his talents.

On the first day of his trial, Smollett learned that a film he wrote, directed, and produced, B-Boy Blues, had won the “Fan Favorite Narrative Movies” award at the American Black Film Festival Awards. His publicist broke the news to reporters, along with a link to a 2016 New York Times article about acting chops and Smollett family activism supporting causes like HIV / AIDS and the Black Lives movement. Matter and a letter of support from activists and artists, including Davis and Danny Glover.

On Monday, his team sent a photo of Smollett and his family meeting with civil rights leader Reverend Jesse Jackson over the weekend.

Early in his acting career, Smollett starred with his siblings in the television series On Our Own, about a group of orphaned siblings, which aired for one season. He has had other television and film roles including that of Langston Hughes in Marshall, about Thurgood Marshall, the first black justice of the Supreme Court.

Her biggest role was in Empire, a musical drama about an entertainment company that was filmed in Chicago. Smollett starred in the show for four years starting in 2015. The producers renewed his contract for the sixth and final season in 2019, but he never appeared in an episode.

Deraney said it can be difficult to predict who will be accepted back into public life. A supportive family in the entertainment industry like Smollett has a career as an actor sister Jurnees who may not have a huge career advantage to begin with, but if they step into top positions and can hire him for. roles, it could do.

If you have people behind you who are financially secure this whole industry is built on nepotism, it all depends on who you know. If his family stands behind him, he will be fine with him, Deraney said.

Fania Davis said in her statement to AP that Smollett came from a family of warriors of justice like her family and her sister’s family.

We are very proud that, even in these difficult times, Jussie has persevered and created art at the highest level and we are confident that he will continue to do so, she said.

Associated Press entertainment writer Andrew Dalton contributed to this story from Los Angeles.

