Tadap earns $ 1.79 million, Antim $ 4.29 million





Ahan Shetty’s ‘Tadap’ gets a decent Indian box office score, even as ‘Antim The Final’ release last week … [+] The truth continues to make money.

SKF / NGE

Indian cinema continues to improve the box office score with another new Hindi-language film released on Friday, December 3. Hindi movie Tadap had an impressive box office show in India and the film raised $ 1.79 million (Rs 13.52 crore) over the opening weekend. The film is released on Friday. Directed by Milan Luthria, Tadap marks the Bollywood debut of Suniel Shetty’s son, Ahan Shetty. The film had a good opening collection on Friday when it released on 1,656 screens in India. Tadap won $ 0.53 million (Rs 4.05 crore) on day one of the release. Shetty appears alongside Tara Sutaria in the film presented by Fox Star Studios, produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and co-produced by Fox Star Studios. Given that Tadap mounted on the young shoulders of debutante Shetty and Sutaria, two films, the first performance of the weekend was very good. Meanwhile, previous Hindi versions continued to score box office points in India. Antim: The Final Truth raised $ 4.29 million (Rs 32.36 crore) within two weeks of release. Starring his brother-in-law Aayush Sharma, the film is titled by Salman Khan. < position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/> John Abrahams Satyamev Jayate 2, who also published alongside Antim The Final Truth last week, earned $ 1.62 million (Rs 12.28 crore) in the domestic market. Presented by Zee Studios, Antim: The Final Truth stars Salman Khan, Aayush Sharma and Mahima Makwana, directed by Mahesh Manjrekar. Akshay Kumar Sooryavanshi, which hit theaters on November 5, continues to tour in Indian theaters. As it wrapped up a month at the box office, the film raised $ 25.5 million (Rs 192.38 crore). Directed by Rohit Shetty, the film is the fourth in his detective universe. Ajay Devgns Singham (2011) is the first film in the detective universe, followed by Singham’s return in 2014. With Ranveer Singh in the lead role, Simba (2018) was the third film in the franchise.

