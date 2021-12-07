Netflix does more Dave Chappelle stand-ups with 130-Comic Festival – The Hollywood Reporter





Netflix kicks off 11-day stand-up comedy mega-festival in Los Angeles with 130 comics – including Dave Chappelle, including recent special The closest was extremely controversial for the streamer. Netflix Is A Joke: The festival will take place in 25 venues, including iconic venues such as the Greek Theater and the Hollywood Bowl. The lineup includes Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias, who will go down in history as the first standing comedian to perform at Dodger Stadium, and Kevin Hart, who will star at Crypto.com Arena (formerly the STAPLES Center). There is also an LGBTQ + celebration event that includes Margaret Cho, Tig Notaro, Wanda Sykes, Eddie Izzard, Sandra Bernhard and others. If the festival sounds familiar to you, it’s probably because it was originally scheduled for last spring but has been postponed due to the pandemic. The move helps Netflix grow in the potentially lucrative event space at a time when its subscriber growth has slowed a bit, while generating a diverse mountain of live content. Netflix will record many shows to stream as new specials. More talents confirmed for the festival: Ali Wong, Amy Poehler, Amy Schumer, Aziz Ansari, Bert Kreischer, Bill Burr, Chelsea Handler, Chris Rock, Conan O’Brien, Cristela Alonzo, David Letterman, Deon Cole, Ellen DeGeneres, Felipe Esparza, Fortune Feimster, Hasan Minhaj and Ronny Chieng, Iliza Shlesinger, Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin, Jerry Seinfeld, John Mulaney, Jonathan Van Ness, Ken Jeong, Kevin Hart, Kevin Smith, Larry David, Maya Rudolph and Gretchen Lieberum, Michael McIntyre , Mike Birbiglia, Mike Myers and David O. Russell, Nick Kroll, Nicole Byer, Patton Oswalt, Pete Davidson, Ray Romano, Seth Rogen, Theo Von, Tig Notaro, Tim Robinson and Tina Fey. Burr and Mulaney are making headlines at the Forum, while Fey and Poehler will have a free chat at the YouTube Theater. “It’s absolutely exciting for Netflix to host a comedy festival of this magnitude in Los Angeles,” said Robbie Praw, director of stand-up and comedy formats, Netflix. “We were so disappointed to postpone the event until last spring and our team of comedians can’t wait to make audiences in Los Angeles and around the world laugh on Netflix. Netflix Is A Joke Festival will give comedy fans the opportunity to see the greats and see new faces in one of the world’s greatest cities. Chappelle will headline the Hollywood Bowl. Comics The closest, released in October, was arguably the most controversial stand-up special in recent memory. The closest was billed as the last of a special six-piece Chappelle content bundle for the streamer and so far it was unclear if Netflix was going to do more business with the comics after the controversy. The special has been widely called transphobic, and Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos has been criticized for his defense of the special, later admitting “I fucked up” by not being more sensitive. the feelings of Netflix employees about the content, while defending the program. like “consistent with our comedy offering, it’s consistent with Dave Chappelle’s brand of comedy and it’s… one of those times when there’s something about Netflix that you’re not going to like.” The festival will run from April 28 to May 8. Presales will be available on December 7 and tickets for all events will go on sale December 10 at www.NetflixIsAJokeFest.com.

