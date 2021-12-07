Downtown Jamaica celebrates the holidays with community event – Queens Daily Eagle





By Jacob Kaye Downtown Jamaica will benefit from a vacation lift this month with several facilities and activities supported by the Jamaica Center Business Improvement District. On Saturday, December 11, the BID will host Tis the Season, a holiday shopping event filled with free outdoor entertainment, discounts and freebies throughout the downtown Jamaica hallway. The past year has been a terrible year for businesses, and consumers have become more geared towards online shopping than ever because of the pandemic, said Jennifer Furioli, executive director of the Jamaica Center BID. This year, we wanted to do something special to encourage our customers to return to our downtown Jamaica for their holiday shopping, reconnect with their neighbors, and support our local economy. To celebrate the holidays, the BID has set up a drop-off point at Parsons Public Space for children to drop off their letters to Santa Claus. Free hot chocolate will be distributed at the Avenue NYC Cafe, located at the Jamaica Market at 90-40 160th St. In addition, more than a dozen retailers and restaurants will offer discounts ranging from 10 to 20%. Rogue the Magician will make his way throughout the area for entertainment. From noon to 3:30 p.m., musician David Sincere will perform live in front of the Chase Building at 161-10 Jamaica Ave. The centerpiece of the festivities will revolve around a neighborhood centerpiece, Jamaica’s historic street clock. The clock, which was recently restored and refurbished, will be relocated to its long-standing home on the corner of Union Hall and Jamaica Avenue at noon. The ribbon cutting ceremony will be hosted by the BID, the Greater Jamaica Development Corporation, City Council Member I. Daneek Miller and the New York City Department of Small Business Services. To end the day, Cultural Collaborative Jamaica will host a Twilight Tree Lighting at Rufus King Park. The celebrations began on Saturday, December 4 and featured live music from the Underground Horns. The festivities are supported by a grant from JFK International Airport. The BID said that if successful this year, they also hope to continue celebrating the holidays next year. Visit jamaica.nyc for more information.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://queenseagle.com/all/downtown-jamaica-celebrates-the-holidays-with-community-event The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos