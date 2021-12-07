Entertainment
Actress Grihapravesh will be in a new apartment rented by the groom; Bolly celebrities start reaching Jaipur
reached the Six Sense Hotel at Barwada Fort in Rajasthan. The wedding festivities and rituals began under high security. Reports suggest the sangeet ceremony will take place on Tuesday, December 7. The fort chosen for the wedding of the big celebrities is located in the town of Chauth ka Barwara, in the district of Sawai Madhopur, in Rajasthan.
So far, director Kabir Khan and his family Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi, Shankar Mahadevan and Sunny Kaushal’s alleged girlfriend Sharvari Wagh have arrived in Jaipur for the wedding. Up to 120 guests, including heavyweights in the film industry, are expected to be at the venue for the wedding ceremonies, which will be held from December 7-10.
Their marriage is going to be a private and intimate affair with only immediate family and close friends present. A reception will be organized for the cinema fraternity at a much later date. The two are expected to get married on December 9, according to Hindu customs. The Sangeet ceremony will take place on December 7, followed by the Mehendi ceremony the next day. There will also be a special reception after the wedding ceremony on December 10.
Vicky would make a royal entrance in a chariot of seven selected white horses as they marry in a royal ‘mandap’, according to reports. The Sawai Madhopur district is famous for the Ranthambore National Tiger Reserve and, according to reports, guests are likely to be taken on a tiger safari.
Security has been tightened throughout the area and restrictions have been placed on the movement of people. Instructions were given to ensure that all guests received the two doses of vaccination with the Covid pandemic in mind. The RT PCR test is mandatory for those who have not taken doses of the vaccine. For security arrangements, 100 bouncers will come from Jaipur on December 5th. Police officers from Rajasthan will also be deployed for the safety of VIP guests. Join News18 to stay on top of the latest events from the biggest celebrity wedding of the year.
