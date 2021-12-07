ESPN’s Jay Williams joins NPR to host new podcast in January





Former Duke basketball star, NBA player and current ESPN personality Jay Williams is taking on a new role outside of the sports world: National Public Radio podcaster. A new NPRweekly Podcast, “The Limits With Jay Williams”, will premiere on January 4, with new episodes every Tuesday. He will examine how some of the world’s most influential people in sports, entertainment and pop culture have achieved success in part through personal branding, sharing strategies and different principles of life. Williams will continue to co-host this daily ESPN radio show, Keyshawn, JWill & Max. “ I’m the one who basically creates a cheat sheet for people. Everyone around me wants to start a business in one way or another these days, Williams told USA TODAY Sports. There’s this delicate line that I have to put on and balance every day and think, what’s right for my business? My life is very complex. For me, in all of these different facets of life, I want to tap into people, who keep building their business while trying to stay who they are and that changes over time. “ Anya Grundmann, senior vice president of programming and audience development at NPR, said the decision to bring Williams, 40, on board was straightforward, citing her beautifully empathetic spirit and ability to connect with people. Grundmann pointed out that the name Limits meant there wouldn’t be any, and she said the episodes would not shrink from controversy. What listeners don’t hear is something that remotely resembles a talk show or sports debate. “We feel with Jay, with his experiences, he’s got a huge heart, he’s smart, he knows what it means to face tough things. We’re probably going to hear things that we weren’t expecting to hear and also things we need to hear, ”says Grundmann. We want to hear the stories of people who have taken unconventional paths, and Jay is the perfect person to do so. “ Williams maintains he’s well aware of the outside noise it creates whenever he opens his mouth to give his opinion, especially in the hot sports world. But in a podcast, says he’s ready and has the chance to meet people halfway who offer different opinions and will use his unique perspective on life to breathe fresh air into a space that desperately needs it. need. Guests for the first season of “The Limits” will be Maverick Carter, Managing Director of SpringHill Entertainment, actress Gabrielle Union, media personality Charlamagnetha God and celebrity chef Marcus Samuelsson. “I always come to the table as an empathetic person, but don’t confuse yourself with someone who doesn’t challenge people,” Williams said. “It’s a lost art right now. Follow USA TODAY Sports’ Scooby Axson on Twitter @ScoobAxson.

