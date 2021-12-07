Abhishek Bachchan: When a fan asks for an autograph, give it to them

“It was like living in a dream,” Abhishek Bachchan says of his youth, “to get up and go see my dad beating 50 people, romanticizing and singing songs. Playing with props and equipment, literally grow up on the sets of the greats [directors] Manmohan Desai, Prakash Mehra, Yash Chopra, Ramesh Sippy, Hrishikesh Mukherjee. . . What a wonderful childhood to have. It was just awesome.

His father is Amitabh Bachchan, the 79-year-old icon of Hindi cinema and television, a presence in the national culture for 50 years.

“I thought everyone’s dad was like that,” Bachchan says on Zoom from Mumbai, “that there were dozens of people waiting outside everyone’s house to wave at their dad and take their autograph. It wasn’t until a certain age that I began to understand the enormity of what he meant … But today, as an actor, I understand the extent of his talent and what it takes to accomplish what he did.

The 45-year-old is now a star in his own right. Featured in over 70 films, he also starred in the Amazon Prime crime drama last year. Breathe: in the shadows, and has a profile to match any Bollywood actor of his generation.

He speaks enthusiastically about his latest film, Bob biswas, which releases worldwide on ZEE5 Global on December 3. An atmospheric and darkly comedic thriller, it reboots the figure of Bob Biswas, a seemingly run-of-the-mill religious insurance salesman who moonlights as a hit man. The character first appeared in the 2012 indie hit. Kahaani (“Story”), then played by Saswata Chatterjee, becoming a cult hero and the face of advertising campaigns.

In ‘Bob Biswas’, Bachchan plays both a father and a hitman



Elegantly straightforward and reminiscent of the Coen brothers, the spin-off, shot last year, is the debut film by Diya Annapurna Ghosh, daughter of Kahaani director Sujoy Ghosh. (The influence of family dynasties in Bollywood appears to be unchanged.)

The film opens with Bob enjoying a happy domestic life, having started again after a long coma and losing all memories of his murderous night job. “It’s a bunch of contradictions,” Bachchan says of what drew him to the role. “He is a very sweet and loving family man who has a beautiful wife and two children, and is very happy with his middle class existence when his past catches up with him. And then he has the moral dilemma. He doesn’t want to be that cold-blooded killer again, but the circumstances are such that he has to. . . This kind of combination makes it so interesting.

The actor put on a lot of weight to achieve the pasty appeal of the Chatterjee original, gaining an equally great threat. “This is what today’s generation demands of actors, total authenticity. . . Thirty years ago, I could have gotten away with really shoddy makeup. The debate could however soon change and call into question Bollywood: thin American actors are criticized for playing bigger characters, whether with prostheses or weight gain.

Bob is a far cry from the action heroes and romantic roles that make up much of Bachchan’s career. “I’ve been there for 21 years and I won’t be able to play the same roles as me,” he says. “Roger Moore, when asked why he stopped playing Bond, said it was a little scary that he was having sex with girls who were sometimes half or even the last. quarter of his age. . . In India, the largest audience is between the ages of 15 and 35. Their tastes have changed. There has been so much more exposure to the Western world, Asia and other cultures.

This led to a move away from the usual over-the-top Bollywood fight scenes, romantic melodramas and fantastic musical sequences towards a more straightforward storytelling.

“I say this with a very heavy heart,” Bachchan laments, “not all song and dance is consumed so much. People don’t have time for that… That’s pretty much the DNA of movies. Indians and I hope we never lose it … But now people are back to watching movies in theaters, I think it will come back, it is the calling card of Indian cinema.

Even amid the Indian tradition of elite clans, the Bachchans stand out. Bachchan’s father went from angry young man in 1970s cinema to Bollywood’s greatest dean and television set as a presenter of Kaun Banega Crorepati, the adaptation by India of Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?.

Bachchan’s parents, Jaya (left) and Amitabh (center), are full actors © AFP via Getty Images



Her mother, Bengali actress Jaya Bachchan, began her career in Satyajit Rai films before becoming a mainstream star, especially opposite her husband in Sholay (“Embers”), the dusty western from 1975 which is the most beloved Hindi film of all time. Since 2004, she has been a member of the socialist party Samajwadi. Abhishek’s older sister, Shweta, is a columnist and author married to Nikhil Nanda, the descendant of an industrial dynasty.

Bachchan’s wife, however, is at least as successful as he is. Vogue model Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was 21 when she won the Miss World pageant in 1994. This victory launched her into a successful Bollywood career at the box office, many of which also feature her husband and sometimes her stepfather too. .

“We are public property,” Bachchan says of the national obsession with his family. “It’s an integral part of being a player in India. We Indians are very passionate about our cinema and our heroes and heroines, and there is a property over them. “

I ask him how he handles this attention. “My dad told me that no matter what situation or state of mind I find myself in, whenever a fan asks for an autograph or a photo, give it to them. We are what we are thanks to them. . . He has the greatest love and respect for his fans and he taught me that.

Bollywood stars, I notice, are much more accessible to the public than Hollywood stars, who are largely walled up behind security. “In the west, they are very careful about their privacy,” he says. “Indians are more focused on the community and their society. It’s all inclusive.

A spirit of public service permeates both sides of his family. His paternal grandfather was the nationalist poet Harivansh Rai Bachchan, whose wife, Teji, was a social activist. Her maternal grandfather was the campaign journalist, Taroon Kumar Bhaduri. This sense of duty is probably the reason why the Bachchans, despite the pressures of stellar fame, remained united as the dominant force in India.

“We all had dinner together at the table,” Bachchan says of his upbringing. “There was no chatter at the table, and we still can’t. The emphasis is on being as normal a family as possible.

Bob Biswas is available on ZEE5 Global from December 3rd