Actor Jussie Smollett takes the witness stand to testify in his own defense

Actor Jussie Smollett (L) arrives with his family and lawyers for the first day of his trial at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse in Chicago, Illinois File Photo by Tannen Maury / EPA-EFE

December 6 (UPI) – Actor Jussie Smollett spoke out on his own as his trial entered its second week on Monday, claiming he had sex with one of the brothers he is accused of paying to commit a fake crime hateful against him. The old one Empire The TV star, who is accused of organizing a fake racist and sexual assault in 2019 and then reporting it to the police, told the court on Monday that he had met Abimbola “Bola” Osundairo, 28 years old, in a club during season 4 of Empire before going to a public bath in Chicago where they used drugs and kissed.

“There was touching,” Smollett told jurors.

He testified that the two kissed again and masturbated next to each other during a separate meeting in the public baths.

Abimbola Osundairo told the court he was “good friends” with Smollett after meeting him as an extra on Empire before the actor organizes the attack. He denied being aware of any sexual tension between him and Smollett.

In his testimony last week, Osundairo, a bodybuilder, said he would buy drugs for Smollett and prepared a nutrition and exercise plan for the actor, which in turn would help him pursue his own career. actor.

The couple would also drive and smoke marijuana in what Smollett described as part of his creative process.

Osundairo added that days before the planned assault, Smollett texted him to set up a meeting and gave him $ 100 to buy supplies, telling him and his brother, Olabinjo Osundairo, to attack him. .

Abimbola Osundairo testified last week that Smollett handed him a check for $ 3,500, which said he thought it was for the attack as well as the nutrition plan.

Smollett said on Monday he asked Abimbola Osundairo to provide him with Nigerian herbal steroids to help him avoid weight gain in his face and stomach, saying how important his fitness is for his career.

“My character was a superstar, a pop star, a beloved GQ whatever,” he said. “It was very important that I looked like Black Cary Grant, not downcast.”

Referring to a text he sent Abimbola Osundairo asking for help “at the bottom,” Smollett said he was referring to herbal steroids which are illegal in the United States.

He added that he rarely discussed payment with the bodybuilder for his help.

“Basically I turned to him and said, you should just be my coach,” Smollett said.

Smollett also said that Abimbola Osundairo repeatedly requested to be his security guard after a “hate letter” was mailed to him at Empire studios.

“For me it became a running joke when he said he was security every time we went out. It wasn’t something that was going to be,” he said.

The actor also denied texting the bodybuilder about setting up a hoax.

“There was no hoax,” he said.

Smollett said he didn’t believe he could trust Olabinjo Osundairo, saying he “didn’t even know his name”.

“He kind of scared me,” Smollett said. “Whenever we were with him he didn’t speak to me. Whenever we had to leave he looked like we had to sneak in.”

Describing the night of the attack, Smollett said he rolled a marijuana cigarette but did not smoke it until he went to Walgreens to get eggs.

After finding the pharmacy closed, Smollett testified that he decided to go to Subway when he heard someone screaming “Empire! “to him.

“I get this all the time… no shade but I just don’t respond to it,” he said.

Smollett said the person started shouting insults at him, at which point he turned “furious at not even thinking” when he noticed “someone who felt huge just walked up to me , not enough time to even think “.

Smollett stepped off the witness stand and mimed the attack in front of the jury, stating that he slipped on the ice and pushed both attackers to the ground before he was hit on the right side and the two attackers flee.

As he stood up and picked up his things, Smollett said he noticed a rope around his neck, saying he hadn’t felt it during the brawl.

Smollett added that he did not immediately call the police because “as a black man in America I don’t trust the police I’m sorry.”

He added that he did not want to be portrayed negatively in the media for being beaten.

The brothers testified that Smollett made them organize the attack because he was not satisfied with the way the Empire studio has responded to concerns about his safety.

Smollett said on Monday that he had never had a problem with the studio, testifying that he had started work on Empire make $ 25,000 per episode.

Although it is generally unusual for a defendant to testify in their own defense, some observers say that Smollett’s case is anything but typical.

David Erickson, a former state appeals judge who teaches at Chicago Kent College of Law, said WLS-TV that Smollett’s testimony, in fact, might be his best chance at persuading the jury.

“I think they just want to hear her story and if they don’t, the only one they have is the prosecution story,” Erickson said.

Judge James Linn told jurors last week that he expected the case to be referred on Monday or Tuesday.

Smollett has pleaded not guilty to six counts relating to filing a false police report.