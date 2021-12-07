Jussie Smollett trial: actor says he was frightened by one of his alleged attackers





The Jussie Smollett case resumed in Chicago today, with the actor taking the stand to testify in his own defense. The trial comes nearly two years after police alleged the actor lied about being the victim of a hate crime. The old one Empire The actor has repeatedly denied attacking himself, claiming that he was punched by two men who shouted homophobic and racist slurs at him before putting a noose around his neck and pouring him out. bleach. The details of the alleged crime have shocked America, with many public figures supporting Smollett. However, authorities have gathered evidence that Smollet paid two men to organize the attack, a charge Smollett denied. Last week (December 29), a jury was sworn in at the trial, in which Smollett, 39, is charged with six counts of misconduct on suspicion of making false reports to police. He pleaded not guilty to the charges. Today (December 6), Smollett spoke. His testimony focused on his relationship with the Osundairo brothers, Ola and Bola, whom Smollett accuses of assaulting him. When asked by defense attorney Nenye Uche if he could trust Ola, Smollett replied: I knew I couldn’t (via CNN). However, he went on to say that he didn’t see this as a problem: he didn’t feel me, that’s okay. Who is he for me? Its good. He kind of scared me, he told jurors. Whenever we were around him, he didn’t speak to me. Every time we had to leave it felt like we had to squeeze in. (Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved) Smollett then revealed that he considered Bola a friend and that this couple had started sex. He also said that Bola would help him obtain drugs, including cocaine. Smollett testified that on one occasion at a party they had a private room and took more drugs and the like, kissed. Bola, meanwhile, denied there was a relationship earlier in his testimony. Smolletts’ testimony is ongoing and will continue later today (December 6).

