Thena and Gilgamesh represent something Hollywood never explores





Much attention has been paid to the fact that Phastos is an openly gay superhero in Eternals, but the film has taken several steps forward for LGBTQ + portrayal.

Warning: Contains spoilers for Eternals. in wonders Eternals, the Phastos LGBTQ + relationship has made headlines, but other characters like Thena and Gilgamesh represent a large and underserved part of the queer spectrum. Marvel had been criticized on several occasions for failing to provide main characters representative of the LGBTQ + community in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. A big change began for the MCU in 2021 when Loki included two main characters discussing LGBTQ + identities, Eternals published, and plans for a queer relationship in Thor: Love and Thunder have been confirmed for 2022. VIDEO OF THE DAY In Eternals, the group of immortal superheroes demonstrate a range of different types of relationships between them. Thena (Angelina Jolie) is believed to be suffering from Mahd Wyry, an illness where the Eternals can separate themselves from their current reality and become a danger to themselves and others. When Thena first enters this phase, it is Gilgamesh (Ma Dong-Seok, credited as Don Lee) who is able to use his abilities to stop her. Rather than allowing her to clear her mind, Gilgamesh chooses to watch her for centuries, calming her down when she has an episode of Mahd Wyry. Related: Eternals Mid-Credits Scene Sets GOTG3’s Adam Warlock In Sneaky Way

Gilgamesh’s care for Thena becomes a lifelong bond. The two declare their love in Eternals in a way that goes beyond even the love Ajak (Salma Hayek) claims to have for the band. However, in a huge split for Hollywood, the relationship remains platonic throughout and ultimately represents an aromantic and asexual relationship in Eternals. The couple is never shown to have a physical relationship, but their speech, body language, and choices represent the intimate nature of their relationship. When Thena has an episode of Mahd Wyry, the pain Gilgamesh clearly experiences goes beyond his friend’s anger, and when Gilgamesh dies, Thenas’s reaction is naturally more marked than the other Eternals.

While LGBTQ + representation in mainstream media is on the rise, its representation of the Aro and Ace communities ranges from rare to non-existent. While the nature of Thena and Gilgamesh’s relationship is never explicitly mentioned in the script, it is well represented through their actions. In fact, the incidental nature of the representation helps their relationship to feel natural in Eternals, a film where love of all kinds plays a crucial role in the main story and the thematic messages. Disney and the MCU still have a long way to go in terms of LGBTQ + representation, but the release of Eternals and their current future plans are a great place to start. There has been a lot of media buzz around the LGBTQ + portrayal appearing in Eternals and that resulted in the film being banned in some countries after Marvel refused to censor the scenes. However, within Eternals As such, the various relationships are portrayed as ancillary to the larger and quite normal characters in a way that will help the queer community continue to be more widely accepted in the world.

Eternals Finally Solves Disney's Huge LGBTQ + Problem

