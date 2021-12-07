Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal’s wedding is a gala entirely filmed in town B! KJo, Kabir Khan, Alia Bhatt and more will be in attendance





The most anticipated wedding rituals of Bollywood stars Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal will begin from today at Six Senses Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan. The couple and their family members have already arrived in town for the ceremonies which will take place from December 7 to 9. As of Monday afternoon, Jaipur Airport has been in full swing as guests begin to arrive for the secret wedding.

On the evening of December 6, Kaif and Kaushal were photographed at Mumbai airport as they took off on a chartered plane to Jaipur ahead of their wedding at the Grand Palace. They were greeted with garlands and “tilak” at their wedding venue. The two reportedly tied the knot on December 9. Three luxury vehicles were arranged to pick up Kaushal and Kaif’s family from the airport and take them to Barwara Fort. Who’s Who of Bollywood

On Tuesday morning, Kaif’s close friend and filmmaker Kabir Khan was pictured flying to Jaipur from Mumbai airport. He was accompanied by his wife Mini Mathur and his daughter Sairah. Kaif and Khan have worked together in many films such as “New York”, “Ek Tha Tiger” and “Phantom”. Meanwhile, paparazzi also photographed Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi at Mumbai Airport today. The two also traveled to Jaipur to attend the grand wedding. Given the Covid situation, the wedding guest list has been cropped down to 120 people. The list includes some big names like Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar, Alia Bhatt, Rohit Shetty, Anurag Kashyap and more. Other celebrities such as Shashank Khaitan, Natasha Dalal, Bosco Martis, Anaita Shroff and Aditya Dhar have also been invited to attend the wedding ceremonies in Rajasthan. Besides enhanced security, sanitary protocols are also taken for the wedding and all guests are required to undergo mandatory RT-PCR tests in order to attend the ceremony. Big deal

The three-day event is supposed to be a big event at the Fort Resort. The functions will take off with a sangeet ceremony which will take place on Tuesday evening. “Mehendi” will take place on December 8, followed by the wedding on December 9. A lot has been planned for the wedding with crystal balls, chandeliers hanging over the venue that are said to have been brought in from abroad to add a royal touch. The Six Senses Hotel has also parked indicator vehicles on the route at frequent intervals so that guests can easily reach the hotel. According to reports, a glass “mandap” was prepared and decorated in the Rajwada style for the couple to take “pheres” according to Hindu rituals.



