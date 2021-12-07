Samantha Ruth Prabhu finally opens up about her divorce from Naga Chaitanya, Bollywood and social media





First published on December 7, 2021, 11:38 AM IST

Samantha Ruth Prabhu opens up on social media reaction to her split from Naga Chaitanya, she also hinted at working with Taapsee Pannu and more Samantha Ruth Prabhu recently opened up about her personal life, social media trolling, future plans and more during an interview with Film Companion. The actress also expressed that her attacks after her split from Naga Chaitanya were relentless and harsh. Samantha Samantha looked cheerful during the interview as she sat with other Bollywood stars like Vicky Kaushal, Sidharth Malhotra, Taapsee Pannu, Sanya Malhotra and Adarsh ​​Gourav. During the chat, Samantha spoke about receiving and dealing with mean comments on social media. The Family Man 2 star has said that while she understands the disappointment of fans after parting ways with actor Naga Chaitanya, the way this was communicated should have been changed. When asked about her next course of action and her expectations for the coming year, this is what she said. To which, Samantha said, I have no expectations and added, she has no expectations of this 2021 with everything that has happened in her personal life. All of my carefully crafted plans fell apart. I have no expectations, I am open to whatever the future holds. I just know I’ll do my best, ”Samantha said. However, during the discussions, Samantha and Taapsee Pannu saw connections and hinted that they could work together if all goes well. Samantha has been seen showing her gratitude to her fans and subscribers. She said: Yes, they will troll you and abuse you, but then disagreements arise even between friends and family, don’t they? She added: A divorce in itself is an excruciating process. Let me even less time to heal. This attack on me personally has been relentless. “

