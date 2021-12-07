Entertainment
The Guilty: Hollywood “guilty” of poaching the success of a foreign film
Written by Michael Dainton.
Jake Gyllenhaal shines in this suspenseful remake of the 2018 Danish thriller of the same title. However, this Hollywood remake sadly falls short of the original due to its awkward and poorly executed climax.
The film opens as huge screens light up the hills of Los Angeles, ablaze with forest fires. And yet, audiences spend the entire film behind desks and telephone handsets in a drab office building. This strange contrast may be surprising, but the tension of the 90 minutes that follows is all the better.
In this setting, we are introduced to Joe Baylor (Jake Gyllenhaal), a 911 operator who struggles with his own personal struggles while reluctantly dealing with drunkards and petty crime as a responder. The opening scenes show Joe as a falling man, expertly portrayed by Gyllenhaal from start to finish. Joe’s frustration with work changes when he receives a call from a woman named Emily (Riley Keough) who he quickly realizes has been kidnapped. What follows is a tense tale woven with twists and turns as Joe tries to save Emily from her helpless position in the responders’ office.
Gyllenhaal and Keough’s performances carry this film as the action is almost entirely dialogue-based. Gyllenhaal’s frustrated helplessness perfectly complements Keough’s terror and panic. Surprisingly, high profile actors play other roles. Ethan Hawke, Peter Sarsgaard, and Paul Dano all have dialogue in the film, but they’re barely recognizable, let alone memorable. Either way, Gyllenhaal is the star of the guilty, and the movie realizes that because it’s onscreen all the time with rarely anyone else spending time onscreen outside of the dialogue.
Director Antoine Fuqua, whose production credits include Training day and the Equalizer the franchise builds the film on a palpable and anxiety-provoking tension. The close-up camera work creates a desperate and claustrophobic atmosphere which, given that the film is set in what is actually an office building, allows audiences to always feel like the action is unfolding in front of you instead. than to be simply described. Apparently the film was shot in 11 days, under stringent COVID-19 restrictions which, despite its peculiar setting, is an impressive feat.
The elephant in the room is that this remake is a literal copy of the original, replicating it in many places word for word. This is nothing new as Hollywood often takes original scripts from foreign films and remakes them for English speaking audiences. The Danish original had a budget of around $ 500,000, probably not even enough to afford an actor of Gyllenhaals’ stature. Considering that Netflix acquired the rights from an American production company which remade it for a whopping $ 30 million, it is safe to say that Netflix could have acquired the original, saved the money and bring popularity to the Danish film industry rather than just remaking it in English.
As Korean director Bong Joon-Ho (Parasite) once said, “Once you get over the one-inch-high subtitle barrier, you’ll find so many more amazing movies.” It is because of this barrier that Hollywood feels the need to remake original foreign films to integrate them into mainstream audiences. Had Parasite not caught the attention of English-speaking audiences would we see this Oscar-winning film remade and starring Emma Stone and Timothe Chalamet as siblings in 2023?
Regardless of the biggest problem the guilty certainly has its highlights. The performance of its two stars as well as Fuquas’ camera work make it a short but enjoyable thriller. The ending doesn’t quite have the payoff it probably intended, but it doesn’t take anything away from the film as the twists and turns of the third act more than make up for it.
As a gripping 90-minute thriller, available on Netflix, it’s worth it even if it’s just for the performance of Gyllenhaals. However, in the unlikely event that you can find a way to access the 2018 Danish original, I highly recommend that you cross that one inch high barrier to support a truly original film that took a fraction of the budget. and the attention of the Hollywood remake.
3/5.
