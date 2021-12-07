ED gives a new summons to actor Jacqueline Fernandez to appear before him on December 8

36-year-old actress Jacqueline Fernandez was asked to testify at the New Delhi agency on December 8, answer questions and have her statement recorded, officials said.



A day after she was prevented from flying abroad, the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) summoned actor Jacqueline Fernandez to appear before her for questioning as part of a money laundering investigation. money against suspected con artist Sukesh Chandrashekhar and others, officials said on December 6.

The 36-year-old actor was asked to testify at the New Delhi agency on December 8, answer questions and have his statement recorded, they said.

Ms Fernandez has been questioned by the DE in this case at least twice and the agency suspects that she is a beneficiary of the proceeds of crime allegedly generated by Mr Chandrashekhar.

Her spokesperson had said earlier that she was testifying before the agency as a witness.

Jacqueline Fernandez is called to testify by the ED. She duly recorded her statements and will also cooperate with the agency in investigations in the future.

Jacqueline also categorically denies the alleged defamatory statements made about the relationship with the couple involved, the spokesperson said in a statement in October.

Ms Fernandez was arrested by immigration authorities at Mumbai airport on December 5, acting on the basis of a surveillance circular (LoC) issued by the ED against her.

Agency detectives then arrived at the airport and banned her travel, asking her to stay in the country as she may be forced to join the investigation.

She was supposed to take a flight to Muscat, Oman. The Sri Lankan-born actor has been questioned by the ED on several occasions in connection with the ongoing over 200 crore money laundering case against Mr Chandrashekhar and his actress wife Leena Maria Paul.

Last week, the agency also filed an indictment in a special tribunal under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in the case and named Mr. Chandrashekhar, his wife and six others.

He alleged in the indictment that Mr. Chandrashekhar gave Ms. Fernandez many expensive gifts, including Persian cats and a horse. He is accused of having deceived certain people, including certain figures such as the wife of the former promoter of Fortis Healthcare, Shivinder Mohan Singh, Aditi Singh.

Another Bollywood actress-dancer, Nora Fatehi, was also grilled by the ED in the affair.

The investigation found that Mr. Chandrashekhar was being held at Rohini Prison in New Delhi when he allegedly led an extortion racket using phone spoofing technology, officials said.

The ED had arrested the couple and two co-defendants, Pradeep Ramnani and Deepak Ramnani, in this case.

In August, the agency raided some of Mr. Chandrashekhars’ premises and seized a beachfront bungalow in Chennai, 82.5 lakh in cash and more than a dozen luxury cars.

He said in a statement that Mr Chandrashekhar was a known con artist and was being questioned by Delhi police in a case of alleged criminal association, cheating and extortion to the tune of around 200 crore.

Chandrasekhar is the mastermind of this fraud. He has been part of the crime scene since the age of 17. He has several IFs against him …, the ED had said.

Although he is in prison, he said, Mr. Chandrashekhar has not stopped swindling people.

He [using a cellphone procured illegally in prison] with the help of technology, made spoofed calls to trick people because the numbers displayed on the phone numbers of those called belonged to senior government officials.

While speaking [from prison] to these people he pretended to be a government officer offering to help people for a price, the ED claimed.

Mr. Chandrasekhar and Ms. Paul were also arrested by Delhi police.

Police recently invoked the Maharashtra Organized Crime Control Act (MCOCA) in this case.

Delhi police alleged that Ms Paul and Mr Chandrashekhar, along with others, took the roads of Hawala and set up shell companies to park the money earned from the proceeds of crime.