Jacqueline Fernandez might be in trouble

Despite Jaqueline’s denial, it has now become apparent that the actress and Sukesh know each other well. From what the ED has discovered so far, the actress is set to face some serious grilling from the investigative agency soon.

Sources associated with the investigation said: “In the two previous rounds of questioning, the answers given by the actress were not satisfactory. She will be called for a detailed investigation shortly. Although Jacqueline has tried to distance herself from Sukesh, the growing evidence, especially in the form of expensive gifts reaching millions of rupees, is something the actress finds it difficult to defend. The ED also wants to know from the actress if she has introduced the con artist to other Bollywood personalities using her contacts and if any financial deals have been made or are in progress. The expensive items Sukesh gave the Bollywood actress (according to the indictment against Sukesh) are worth Rs 10 crore. What angered investigators was evidence that shows Sukesh continued to be in contact with Jacqueline even after being released on bail. He is said to have booked a chartered flight for the actress from Mumbai to Delhi. There is evidence to suggest that Sukesh and Jacqueline stayed in a hotel in Chennai. It is also alleged that Sukesh sent money to the actress’ family members. The indictment says Sukesh and Jacqueline have been in regular contact since January 2021. “We can’t say how many rounds of additional questioning Jacqueline may endure. There are a lot of questions ED is asking,” sources said, indicating that the actress has a lot to respond to the agency. At the moment, the agency doesn’t want to believe that Sukesh was not in touch with other Bollywood personalities. The possible connection could be through Jacqueline and Nora. One avenue of investigation is the possibility that the actress would receive the gifts in exchange for favors, mainly presenting other Bollywood figures to the con artist. Anant Malik, Sukesh Chandrashekhar’s lawyer, told the media: “Jacqueline and Sukesh were dating; these are my instructions. It’s straight out of the horse’s mouth. The ED said Sukesh, the alleged racquet mastermind, hid his true identity and spoke to the actor posing as a great personality. He was revealing his identity as something other than Sukesh Chandrashekhar. He would tell Jacqueline on the call that he is powerful and in a great position. They also revealed that Sukesh’s wife and business partner Leena Maria Paul caught the 36-year-old actor on her radar. The ED also raided Leena’s residence, suspecting her involvement in the case. According to sources, when Jacqueline fell into her trap, Sukesh began sending her and her family members expensive flowers and chocolates. ED officials have over two dozen recordings of Sukesh’s calls. …

