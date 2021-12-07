Sara Ali Khan on the release of Atrangi Res OTT: I made an actor’s aukaat | Bollywood

It’s been a year since actor Sara Ali Khan returned to do interviews, and she dresses like she’s home, at ease. And that’s exactly how the conversation goes smoothly, freely, without reluctance on any subject, whether it’s a previous movie that didn’t go well, or the next one, Atrangi Re.

My films don’t come out until December, she jokes (her latest film coolie n ° 1 released the same month in 2020). Excerpts from an interview with the 26-year-old:

You’re back in the rustic chic girl’s zone after Kedarnath (2018), your debut. Was it deliberate, after urban films like Simmba (2018), Love Aaj Kal and Coolie No 1 (both in 2020)?

I don’t believe in zones, where one is a commercial movie or whatever. I believe in stories that I think are worth telling. This (Atrangi Re) happened to me right after a commercial movie. And then, with the kind of films that I had the privilege of making, I didn’t choose them, they chose me. (Filmmakers) Rohit Shetty, Imtiaz Ali, Aanand L Rai, how can you choose these people? You dream of these people, they choose you.

This movie came to me at a time when I needed it most. I think the only good in my life in 2020 was Atrangi Re. Love Aaj Kal did not have love, it was not appreciated. Ten days after the flop, I was on the ground with Aanand ji, making this movie. On a personal level, I think because Sara’s confidence was low, Sara couldn’t drag Rinku (her character in Atrangi Re) down, or Rinku could have raised Sara. Rinku and Aanand ji made Sara fell in love with Sara, Sara fell in love with Rinku and her work.

You shot this film amidst many restrictions due to Covid. How different was the whole experience?

The first thing I filmed for after the lock was lifted was the song Chaka chak. The restrictions and everything is only part of it, it’s just the health and worry that we’ve taken in, but the energy of a plateau, especially after being locked inside for so long, realizing and remembering what it’s like to be on a set where everyone is doing their job. work, not because they have to but want it, it’s just beautiful.

Like your last outing, Atrangi Re again goes directly to an OTT platform. Did you have any apprehensions?

My first reaction was to feel bad because I make films for the big screen, I believe in that experience. Then I also realized, for lack of a better word, what an actor’s aukaat is. It is not my decision. I love Aanand ji, he made me love myself when I didn’t love myself, so I’m not the type to suddenly question his thought process. Jo bhi kiya hoga, bauhaut soch samajh ke kiya hoga. Ultimately, for me, it’s important that you watch the movie. If I hit more eyes, I win. As long as you can watch the movie and have a smile, I’m happy.

How did you work with veterans like Akshay Kumar and Dhanush for the first time in your career?

It was crazy. I call Akshay Mr. Thalaivar from the North, because he has so much energy, spontaneity and sparkle. Dhanush sir is an inspiration, an institution in acting. He’s a National Award winning actor, he knows the camera like I know water. There hasn’t been a single day on set that aside from being fun and creatively rewarding, it wasn’t a constant learning. If it was a seven to seven shift and I had a bag after lunch, I wouldn’t go back. I sat and watched on the monitor, takes Dhanush sir.