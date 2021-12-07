Entertainment
Sara Ali Khan on the release of Atrangi Res OTT: I made an actor’s aukaat | Bollywood
It’s been a year since actor Sara Ali Khan returned to do interviews, and she dresses like she’s home, at ease. And that’s exactly how the conversation goes smoothly, freely, without reluctance on any subject, whether it’s a previous movie that didn’t go well, or the next one, Atrangi Re.
My films don’t come out until December, she jokes (her latest film coolie n ° 1 released the same month in 2020). Excerpts from an interview with the 26-year-old:
You’re back in the rustic chic girl’s zone after Kedarnath (2018), your debut. Was it deliberate, after urban films like Simmba (2018), Love Aaj Kal and Coolie No 1 (both in 2020)?
I don’t believe in zones, where one is a commercial movie or whatever. I believe in stories that I think are worth telling. This (Atrangi Re) happened to me right after a commercial movie. And then, with the kind of films that I had the privilege of making, I didn’t choose them, they chose me. (Filmmakers) Rohit Shetty, Imtiaz Ali, Aanand L Rai, how can you choose these people? You dream of these people, they choose you.
This movie came to me at a time when I needed it most. I think the only good in my life in 2020 was Atrangi Re. Love Aaj Kal did not have love, it was not appreciated. Ten days after the flop, I was on the ground with Aanand ji, making this movie. On a personal level, I think because Sara’s confidence was low, Sara couldn’t drag Rinku (her character in Atrangi Re) down, or Rinku could have raised Sara. Rinku and Aanand ji made Sara fell in love with Sara, Sara fell in love with Rinku and her work.
You shot this film amidst many restrictions due to Covid. How different was the whole experience?
The first thing I filmed for after the lock was lifted was the song Chaka chak. The restrictions and everything is only part of it, it’s just the health and worry that we’ve taken in, but the energy of a plateau, especially after being locked inside for so long, realizing and remembering what it’s like to be on a set where everyone is doing their job. work, not because they have to but want it, it’s just beautiful.
Like your last outing, Atrangi Re again goes directly to an OTT platform. Did you have any apprehensions?
My first reaction was to feel bad because I make films for the big screen, I believe in that experience. Then I also realized, for lack of a better word, what an actor’s aukaat is. It is not my decision. I love Aanand ji, he made me love myself when I didn’t love myself, so I’m not the type to suddenly question his thought process. Jo bhi kiya hoga, bauhaut soch samajh ke kiya hoga. Ultimately, for me, it’s important that you watch the movie. If I hit more eyes, I win. As long as you can watch the movie and have a smile, I’m happy.
How did you work with veterans like Akshay Kumar and Dhanush for the first time in your career?
It was crazy. I call Akshay Mr. Thalaivar from the North, because he has so much energy, spontaneity and sparkle. Dhanush sir is an inspiration, an institution in acting. He’s a National Award winning actor, he knows the camera like I know water. There hasn’t been a single day on set that aside from being fun and creatively rewarding, it wasn’t a constant learning. If it was a seven to seven shift and I had a bag after lunch, I wouldn’t go back. I sat and watched on the monitor, takes Dhanush sir.
Sources
2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/entertainment/bollywood/sara-ali-khan-on-atrangi-re-s-ott-release-i-realised-the-aukaat-of-an-actor-101638815029319.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]