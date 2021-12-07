“West Wing” Joshua Malina calls on Hollywood to “cancel Mel Gibson”

“West Wing” actor Joshua Malina called on Hollywood to “cancel” veteran actor Mel Gibson.

Gibson has been at the center of controversy in the past homophobic, sexist, and anti-Semitic remarks.

“Gibson is a well-known anti-Jewish (anti-Semite is too soft),” Malina wrote in an op-ed for The Atlantic.

“West Wing” actor Joshua Malina called on Hollywood to “cancel Mel Gibson”, whom he described as a “well-known Jewish hater”.

Malina wrote an editorial for Atlantic released in response to controversial veteran actor to be exploited to lead “Lethal weapon 5.”

“Gibson is a well-known enemy of the Jews (the anti-Semite is too soft), “Malina said.” His prejudices are well documented. “

“So my question is, what does a guy have to do these days to get on Hollywood’s no-fly list?” The “West Wing” actor continued. “I’m a character actor. I tend to take jobs that come my way. But it hurts to write that you couldn’t pay me enough to work with Mel Gibson.”

Malina starred in the political drama “The West Wing” from 1999 to 2006 before landing a role in the hit ABC series “Scandal”.

In her editorial, Malina recognized Gibson as “a talented man” but noted that “there are many horrible people who produce wonderful art.”





Gibson’s career has been marked by controversy for past sexist, racist and anti-Semitic remarks.

Last year, actress Winona Ryder said London time that Mel Gibson once asked her at a party if she was an “oven dodger,” a derogatory term for the Jewish people referring to the cremation of the Jewish people during the Holocaust. Gibson denied making the remark.

In 2016, the actor was heard in a leaked recording making anti-Semitic remarks during a drunk driving arrest in 2006.

At the time, Gibson appeared on Variety’s “Reading” podcast and responded to the incident, which he described as “unfortunate”.

“I was loaded and angry and stopped,” Gibson said on the podcast. “I was illegally recorded by an unscrupulous policeman who was never prosecuted for this crime.

He added: “I guess as I am, I’m never allowed to have a nervous breakdown.”

Malina also noted the UFC incident in her column, adding that Gibson was accused of saying “sexist things and shouted racist slurs, and that should have been enough for liberal Hollywood to cut it. “

“Corn his reported anti-Semitism has been more consistent, more open and more blatant, ”continued Malina.

The actor admitted that his editorial could damage his own career in the entertainment industry, notably through Warner Bros., which produced “The West Wing”.

“But if that’s the result, so be it. I had a great career, baruch Hachem,” he wrote.

“It would be great if top executives, producers and actors also took a stand,” added Malina. “Then I could believe in this culture of cancellation that I keep reading so much about. And I could also believe that the Jews, in fact, do.”

The news that Gibson could be directing “Lethal Weapon 5” came months after director of the last four films, Richard Donner, passed away at the age of 91. The fifth film in the franchise, which starred Gibson, had would have been under development. The actor would also featured in a TV show “John Wick” for Starz, and another upcoming film titled “Boys of Summer”.

A representative for Gibson did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment on the editorial.