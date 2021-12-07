Entertainment
“West Wing” Joshua Malina calls on Hollywood to “cancel Mel Gibson”
- “West Wing” actor Joshua Malina called on Hollywood to “cancel” veteran actor Mel Gibson.
- Gibson has been at the center of controversy in the past homophobic, sexist, and anti-Semitic remarks.
- “Gibson is a well-known anti-Jewish (anti-Semite is too soft),” Malina wrote in an op-ed for The Atlantic.
“West Wing” actor Joshua Malina called on Hollywood to “cancel Mel Gibson”, whom he described as a “well-known Jewish hater”.
Malina wrote an editorial for Atlantic released in response to controversial veteran actor to be exploited to lead “Lethal weapon 5.”
“Gibson is a well-known enemy of the Jews (the anti-Semite is too soft), “Malina said.” His prejudices are well documented. “
“So my question is, what does a guy have to do these days to get on Hollywood’s no-fly list?” The “West Wing” actor continued. “I’m a character actor. I tend to take jobs that come my way. But it hurts to write that you couldn’t pay me enough to work with Mel Gibson.”
Malina starred in the political drama “The West Wing” from 1999 to 2006 before landing a role in the hit ABC series “Scandal”.
In her editorial, Malina recognized Gibson as “a talented man” but noted that “there are many horrible people who produce wonderful art.”
Gibson’s career has been marked by controversy for past sexist, racist and anti-Semitic remarks.
Last year, actress Winona Ryder said London time that Mel Gibson once asked her at a party if she was an “oven dodger,” a derogatory term for the Jewish people referring to the cremation of the Jewish people during the Holocaust. Gibson denied making the remark.
In 2016, the actor was heard in a leaked recording making anti-Semitic remarks during a drunk driving arrest in 2006.
At the time, Gibson appeared on Variety’s “Reading” podcast and responded to the incident, which he described as “unfortunate”.
“I was loaded and angry and stopped,” Gibson said on the podcast. “I was illegally recorded by an unscrupulous policeman who was never prosecuted for this crime.
He added: “I guess as I am, I’m never allowed to have a nervous breakdown.”
In July earlier this year, a video showed Gibson saluting former President Donald Trump during a UFC fight in Las Vegas between Connor McGregor and Dustin Poirier.
Malina also noted the UFC incident in her column, adding that Gibson was accused of saying “sexist things and shouted racist slurs, and that should have been enough for liberal Hollywood to cut it. “
“Corn his reported anti-Semitism has been more consistent, more open and more blatant, ”continued Malina.
The actor admitted that his editorial could damage his own career in the entertainment industry, notably through Warner Bros., which produced “The West Wing”.
“But if that’s the result, so be it. I had a great career, baruch Hachem,” he wrote.
“It would be great if top executives, producers and actors also took a stand,” added Malina. “Then I could believe in this culture of cancellation that I keep reading so much about. And I could also believe that the Jews, in fact, do.”
The news that Gibson could be directing “Lethal Weapon 5” came months after director of the last four films, Richard Donner, passed away at the age of 91. The fifth film in the franchise, which starred Gibson, had would have been under development. The actor would also featured in a TV show “John Wick” for Starz, and another upcoming film titled “Boys of Summer”.
A representative for Gibson did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment on the editorial.
Sources
2/ https://www.insider.com/west-wing-joshua-malina-hollywood-to-cancel-mel-gibson-2021-12
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]