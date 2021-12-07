‘Scandal’ actor criticizes Mel Gibson, says cancellation culture ‘doesn’t exist’





“Scandal” star Joshua Malina has something to say about Mel Gibson not getting canceled despite his many past controversies. Malina, 55, wrote a strong editorial for Atlantic, asking why the “Braveheart” star, 65, is still able to make a career in Hollywood after decades of accusations of anti-Semitic and racist language. Gibson is set to lead “Lethal Weapon 5” and Malina described her reaction to the news in her article. “If Gibson is back to helm the latest installment in this beloved franchise, maybe it’s time to stop publishing think tanks on the power of culture cancellation,” the actor wrote. of “West Wing”. “Because while he can continue to find a lot of money and approval in Hollywood, the culture of cancellation just doesn’t exist. “It might seem like a minor matter if it didn’t come at a time when my tribe members feel the walls closing. Jews were the victims of more than 50% of religious hate crimes last year, ”Malina continued. “In recent years we have witnessed the Tree of Life massacre in Pittsburgh, the murder of the Chabad of Poway synagogue in California, harassed Jewish students on college campuses, the rise of European anti-Semitism, these are the headlines that put us at risk. “Is this really the time to glorify a man like Mel Gibson?” “ The Post has reached out to Gibson’s rep for comment. Malina wondered why the Braveheart star still had a career in Hollywood after decades of accusations. Marshal Aurore / Sipa USA Malina also reflected on how Gibson once again became “such a hot ticket”, despite its history. “Is it just that the memories of his hate speech have faded, while the Hollywood memory of his box office attraction remains?” Malina asked. He went on to criticize Warner Bros. for their actions in hiring Gibson. “It would be great if top executives, producers and actors also took a stand,” he said. “Then I could believe in this undo culture that I keep reading so much about. And I could also believe that the Jews, in fact, matter. “Is this really the time to glorify a man like Mel Gibson?” “ The “Mad Max” star has been involved in numerous anti-Semitic altercations throughout his 40-year career. Her father was even a once acclaimed university professor who denied the severity of the Holocaust. In 2006 Gibson was arrested for drunk driving in California. He then called a policewoman, Sugar ts “and shouted Fking Jews. . . Jews are responsible for all the wars in the world, before you ask another cop, are you a Jew? In 2010, the Oscar-winning actor reportedly launched a racist tirade against his then-girlfriend Oksana Grigorieva. In a series of obscene explosions, Gibson allegedly yelled at Grigorieva that the way she was dressed would have her raped by a pack of n. He added: You look like a fucking pig in heat, and if you get raped by a pack of n, it will be your fault. More recently, actress Winona Ryder alleged that Gibson used an anti-Semitic slur at a party they both attended in 1995. Ryder, 50, spoke to theSunday opening hours last year about the incident. We were at a packed party with a good friend of mine, and Mel Gibson was smoking a cigar, the “Stranger Things” star explained to the UK-based store. She added that a conversation about Judaism took place, at which point Gibson asked, you are not a con artist, are you? He denied the charges in a statement at the time.

