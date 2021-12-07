Joshua Malina lashes out at Mel Gibson in passionate editorial: Why is Hollywood always hiring this rampaging anti-Semite?





Actor Joshua Melina has criticized Hollywood for continuing to hire Mel Gibson for roles and director positions. In an opinion piece for Atlantic, Melina describes Gibson as an enemy of Jews well known for the actors’ alleged anti-Semitic views. Gibson has faced several allegations in the past for making racist, anti-Semitic and homophobic comments. In July, he received more criticism after he was seen greeting Donald Trump in a video. In writing about the recent announcement that Gibson has been hired to direct the fifth installment of the Deadly weapon franchise, Melina wrote: Her biases are well documented. So my question is, what do you have to do these days to get on Hollywood’s no-fly list? I am a character actor. I tend to take jobs that come my way. But it hurts to write that you couldn’t pay me enough to work with Mel Gibson. Now i like it Deadly weapon films (at least the first ones). And Danny Glovers a gem. But Gibson? Yes, he is a talented man. Lots of horrible people produce wonderful art … If Gibson is back to helm the latest installment in this beloved franchise, maybe it’s time to stop publishing thought-provoking articles on the power of culture cancellation. Because while he can continue to find a lot of money and approval in Hollywood, the culture of cancellation just doesn’t exist. Melina goes on to claim that Gibsons has reported that anti-Semitism is more consistent, more open, and more egregious and wonders why studios like Warner Bros. continue to hire the actor. How does Warner Bros. (a company founded by Jews) consider hiring this man again? On its parent company’s website, I found a very commendable inclusion policy. It reads, in part, that WarnerMedia is committed to diversity, equity and inclusion, as moral and business imperatives. It is essential that our workforce, content and creative partners reflect the diversity of our society and the world around us. He continued: May I humbly suggest that in addition to a strong inclusion policy, Warner Bros. needs an equally strong exclusion policy? Melina went on to criticize the creators of the upcoming John wick original series, in which Gibson was recently cast. Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30 day free trial Register Earlier this year, it was announced that Gibson will star in a John Wick Original Series for Starz and Lionsgate Television. How did this guy become such a sexy ticket again? Is it just that the memories of his hate speech have faded, while the Hollywood memory of his box office attraction remains? When the news of the Gibsons casting John wick emerged, fans online reacted angrily to the news. One Twitter user said I wouldn’t watch when he heard the news. Another added: [Theyve] ruined one of my favorite franchises and storylines with the addition of Mel Gibson. A third Twitter user said: If the crop cancellation was real, then why Mel Gibson?

