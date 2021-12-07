Michael Sheen says he’s a “non-profit” actor – The Hollywood Reporter

Michael Sheen said he is no longer looking to profit from his acting career and will instead use his future earnings to fund social projects.

In an interview with the British magazine The big problem, the Welsh actor and activist explained how, after being pushed by a few life-changing moments, he had steered his career to the point where he had “essentially turned into a social enterprise, a non-profit actor “.

Explaining his change in mindset, Sheen said, “Over the past few years I’ve realized that I wanted to be one of those people who help others like so many people have helped me. I don’t want to just be someone who appreciates the fruits of what others have done and then pulls the drawbridge. “

He added: “I am at a point in my life and in my career where I have a window of opportunity that will probably never be so good again. I can bring people into a room, I can open doors. I don’t want to look back and think, I could have done something with this platform. I could have done something with this money.

The Good omens star said her starring role in an epic 72-hour National Theater production of Passion traveling through his hometown of Port Talbot in South Wales in 2011 was a “turning point” in his life. “This project involved the whole city and it was a big wake-up call for me. I got to know people and organizations in my hometown that I didn’t know existed. Small groups that were trying to help young caregivers, who had just enough funds to make a little difference in a child’s life by having one night a week where they could go out and go bowling or watch a movie and just be a child, ”the 52-year-old said.

“I would come back and visit three or four months later and find that the funding was gone and this organization was gone,” he said, adding, “I wanted to help these people. I didn’t just want to be a patron or a supporting voice, I actually wanted to do more than that.

The other big push factor for Sheen was the football tournament, the Homeless World Cup, which was held in Cardiff, Wales in 2019. Sheen was a supporter of the event, and when he heard that this might not happen due to lack of funding days before kick-off, he decided to act. “I had to make a decision – I could walk away from it and it wouldn’t happen. And all these people from all over the world who were planning to come and have this amazing experience, maybe a life changing experience, wouldn’t have it. I thought ‘I won’t let this happen.’ “

Sheen directed the money to continue the tournament himself. “I had a house in America and a house [in the U.K.] and I set them up and did the right thing. It was scary and incredibly stressful. And I will pay for it for a long time, ”he said.

Despite the financial expenses and personal hardships, Sheen found he could get the money back and continue to fund things he believed in. it’s not going to ruin me. There was something pretty liberating about going, okay, I’m going to put big sums of money into this or that, because I’m going to be able to win it back. I basically turned into a social enterprise, a non-profit actor.