West Hollywood apartment to receive contemporary facelift

La Cienega’s terraces are expected to be updated in 2022, following its recent acquisition by LaTerra Development.

The Los Angeles-based developer bought the 42-apartment building at 1121 North La Cienega Boulevard for more than $ 29 million.

Located one block from the famous Sunset Strip, Terraces at La Cienega is in a very walkable area, close to major shopping, dining and entertainment venues.

LaTerra retained Urban Architecture Lab to refresh the exterior facades of the buildings with a look that pays homage to the original architectural designs. Vintage interiors from the 1990s will be updated with new appliances, finishes, flooring, and designer kitchen and bathroom accessories. A washer-dryer will be added to each apartment. A new rooftop terrace with outdoor seating and dining will expand the building’s expansive outdoor common areas which will be enhanced with new landscaping and furniture.

The apartment renovations are expected to be completed over a two-year period. The amenity spaces and exterior construction work should be completed within 12 months.

The current mix of nine-bedroom, 31 two-bedroom and two-bedroom buildings will be maintained. Current tenants will be offered the option to move into a newly renovated apartment at market rates when completed.

LaTerra has also identified 10 locations within the existing property that could be converted to Accessory Residential Units (ADUs) given the ample on-site parking spaces. ADUs will be one or two bedroom apartments and are licensed under recent California law to help increase the supply of housing.