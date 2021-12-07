Halle Berry’s cheeky response to receiving ‘worst actor’ gong for breaded Catwoman

Halle berry once again proved she has a cheeky sense of humor after revealing what she did with her Razzie Award for “Worst Actor” in 2005.

The actress, 55, received the joke gong for her portrayal of cat woman and, unlike many celebrities, she actually came forward to accept it.

Speaking in an interview with Vanity Fair, Berry once said that too many Hollywood stars “take [themselves] so seriously “and revealed that she was happy to receive her controversial award, but admitted that she set the Razzie” on fire “afterwards.

Halle Berry accepted the “Worst Actor” Razzie in 2005. (Getty)

“If we get an award, if we get the Oscar, we kind of feel like we’re better than everyone else, but we’re really not,” said Halle.Explain.

“You were just chosen that year by your peers, and you were recognized for doing what they considered to be stellar work. If you come face to face with a Razzie, does that mean Are you the worst actor that ever existed? Probably not. You I just got pissed on you that year by a bunch of people who can. “

Berry who received an Oscar in 2001 for his performance in Monster ball said she liked to make fun of herself at the Razzie Awards, but was happy to get rid of the gong later.

She continued, “If I can stand for an Oscar when you honor me, I can definitely stand for a Razzie when you say, ‘Good, try, but do better.’ I’ve always learned that if you can not be a good loser, then you don’t deserve to be a good winner. “

As for what she did with the prize? Berry said she “had a great time and then I set this thing on fire. That’s what I did!”

Halle Berry as Catwoman in 2004 film. (Warner Bros.)

Berry’s film in 2004 cat woman has been criticized critically, with an average approval rating of just nine percent on Rotten Tomatoes.

The actress spoke Jimmy Kimmel Live! to feel guilty about the superhero film’s widespread failure and admitted that she had “borne the brunt” of her bad reviews.

“The disheartening part was, I didn’t realize it, I didn’t produce it, I didn’t write it. I was just the actress in it,” Berry said in the November interview.

“But for all these years, I carried the weight of this movie. And no matter how successful it was or not, it seemed like it was all my fault. But it really wasn’t my fault. . But I wore this. “

Berry promotes his new Netflix series bruised, which was released in November.

