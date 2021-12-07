Hollywood Innovations Group: New lawsuit accuses Netflix of using latest technology to steal blockbuster script, challenges streaming giant’s business practices

ANGELS–(COMMERCIAL THREAD) – Amid a national fascination with the South Korean megahit Squid Game, a trial filed today against Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) alleges the streaming giant harnessed innovations in language dubbing technology to illegally produce one of its most-watched titles. This is another in a series of recent lawsuits against Netflix, highlighting its questionable business practices.

Filed in United States District Court for the Central District of California by entertainment company Hollywood Innovations Group (HIG), the lawsuit shines hard shed light on Netflix’s unscrupulous business practices and alleges that it willfully violated the same copyright laws that it routinely enforces against its own competitors. It also illustrates the power of new dubbing technologies to seamlessly adapt video content in dozens of languages. The technology allows a wider audience to be exposed to global content, but Netflix quickly found a way to harness it to capture the lucrative and highly competitive Asian market.

Netflix Co-CEO and Chief Content Officer Ted Sarandos identified South Korea as a content hotspot for US film producers, believing it serves as a barometer of success for the wider Asian market, and the company has invested $ 500 million in it this year alone. Lawsuit Alleges Lure of Profits and Opportunities to Grow Its Profile as a Primary Outlet for Korean Content Motivated Netflix’s Eager to Operate the Film in Issue Despite Violating US Copyright Laws .

Bay Advocacy PLLC and One LLP, on behalf of HIG, filed the trial vs. Netflix and Korean producers Perspective Pictures, Zip Cinema and Kakao Entertainment, which recently acquired Zip Cinema. It centers around a compelling and timely storyline written by screenwriter Matt Naylor in 2018, long before the global COVID-19 pandemic struck in March 2020. Ironically, the story centers on a young man for his survival and the resulting chaos when forced to self-isolate during a global viral pandemic.

The complaint alleges that Naylor initially entered into a deal with Zip Cinema and Perspective Pictures, granting them the right to produce a single Korean-language feature film based on his screenplay. In addition to limiting the rights of Zips and Perspectives to a single Korean-language film, the agreement also expressly reserved for Naylor the right to make and distribute an English film based on the script. Naylor then sold all rights, including, but not limited to, the rights to make films based on the script in all non-Korean languages, to producer Rabih Aridi, who in turn transferred those rights. at HIG. According to the lawsuit, HIG began producing Alone, an English-language film based on the script in 2019 with a leading cast that included Donald Sutherland and Tyler Posey in the lead roles. It had a theatrical release in October 2020, with additional plans to license the film to Netflix or another leading US streaming service.

At the same time, Zip and Perspective exercised their rights in South Korea to produce a Korean-language film called #Saraitda. The film was a huge hit in South Korea, enjoying the highest viewership on day one of any film since the start of the pandemic.

The success of films overseas has apparently sparked interest from Netflix. The complaint alleges that, despite clearly understanding that the rights to produce or distribute an English version of the film were excluded in their agreement, Zip Cinema and Perspective Pictures quickly colluded with Netflix to use advanced dubbing capabilities to put the film in English and many other languages ​​and illegally release it under the title #Alive before HIG can release Alone. #Alive quickly became a box office hit for Netflix. Unsurprisingly, given the actions of Netflix and its partners, Alone floundered.

New innovations in dubbing have made content around the world more accessible than ever before, creating a lucrative new market for streaming services and a frenzied race to extract content from abroad to bring it to domestic audiences. But, as with any new gold rush, the lure of quick and easy profits can lead those on the ground to violate established property rights, said John Tehranian, founding partner of One LLP. As this lawsuit claims, Netflix has positioned itself at the forefront of the new dubbing market by innovating through counterfeiting.

The lawsuit claims that Zip and Perspective colluded with Netflix, which used its new dubbing technology to distribute illegally dubbed versions of the film, under the name #Alive, in the United States and dozens of other markets before. that HIG couldn’t get Alone out, earning tens of millions of dollars in profits. As the complaint explains, even after HIG warned Netflix that it violated HIG’s copyright, Netflix continued to exploit its counterfeit version and knowingly decimated Alone’s business prospects in the process.

Hollywood journalist noted that Netflix’s investments in new dubbing technologies have grown, on average, between 25% and 35% per year in recent years. While dubbed titles are common overseas, the US market has found them largely undesirable. But Netflix has banked on advances in this area for years, boosting its dubbing capabilities to improve the quality of its dubbed titles. And subscribers are clearly noticing it, with English versions of movies and shows like Money Heist and Squid Game turning into blockbusters.

By the time of Alone’s premiere, audiences around the world had already streamed #Alive in English (and 30 other non-Korean languages), rendering Alone commercially unviable with a huge lost opportunity to monetize its rightful property. As a result, the illicit release of #Alive in English completely undermined HIG’s ability to garner support for its film, costing the company millions of dollars in lost revenue at a time when the film’s subject matter reportedly resonated. to the global public during the COVID-19 pandemic.

With Alone, we spared no expense to ensure the production of a quality film, said Aridi. We loved the script and hired an experienced director and top actors. We were happy with how everything turned out throughout the production and post-production processes, until, of course, we realized that our script’s rights were clearly violated. More shocking was Netflix’s complete rejection of what happened. It was like having something stolen from under our noses and seeing the thief laughing all the way to the bank.

According to the lawsuit, Netflix has made considerable profit and value from its illegal distribution of #Alive in English and other languages ​​and is said to be in discussion for an upcoming TV series based on the film. HIG is asking for a portion of the monthly Netflix subscriber income generated by its illegal behavior, as well as an order permanently prohibiting the three companies from copying, reproducing, exhibiting, displaying, promoting, advertising, distributing or selling, or any other form of transaction. or the transaction or exploitation of any dubbed or subtitled versions of #Alive, as well as any other unauthorized derivative works.

The case is Hollywood Innovations Group, LLC v Netflix, Inc., Zip Cinema Co., Ltd., Perspective Pictures Co., Ltd. and Kakao Entertainment Corp. A copy of the complaint is available on request and lawyers are available for media interviews.