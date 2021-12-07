Entertainment
Mel Gibson challenged by “Scandal” actor Joshua Malina: “Canceling culture simply does not exist”
“Scandal” actor Joshua Malina said the culture of cancellation does not exist until Mel Gibson can continue to have a career.
Reacting to recent news that Mel Gibson had been approached by Warner Bros. To direct a fifth installment of the popular “Lethal Weapon” franchise, Malina couldn’t help but note that Gibson is apparently entering a second phase of his career after doing things in the past that would have completely put others on. the blacklist.
Variety reported that Gibson let the news slip during an event in London last month. He will direct the film with the wife of original director and producer Richard Donners, Lauren Schuler Donner. However, Gibson has been criticized in the past for anti-Semitic remarks, racism, domestic violence and more, all of which Malina says is swept under the rug in favor of the box office appeal of the actors.
“If Gibson is back to helm the latest installment in this beloved franchise, maybe it is time to stop publishing think tanks on the power of culture cancellation,” he said. written in an editorial for Atlantic. “Because while he can continue to find a lot of money and approval in Hollywood, the culture of cancellation just doesn’t exist.”
The actor cited what he sees as unacceptable examples of Gibsons behavior, recalling the actors’ detention in 2006 by a police officer for alleged drunk driving which led to an anti-Semitic rant directed against the officer, who was Jewish. He also noted the infamous 2010 voicemail messages in which Gibson could be overheard using racist and misogynistic language directed at his then-girlfriend, Oksana Grigorieva, and his “unchallenged” plea to the domestic violence charges against her. the next year. Malina even noted how Gibson was spotted greet former President Trump at a UFC event this summer.
“It might seem like a minor matter if it didn’t come at a time when members of my tribe feel the walls are closing. Jews were victims of more than 50% of hate crimes of a religious nature last year,” Malina wrote. “In recent years we have witnessed the Tree of Life massacre in Pittsburgh, the murder of the Chabad of Poway synagogue in California, harassed Jewish students on college campuses, European anti-Semitism on the rise, these are the big guys. titles that make us feel in danger. is it really time to glorify a man like Mel Gibson? “
Elsewhere in his play, the actor writes, “How did this guy become such a hot ticket again? Is it just that the memories of his hate speech faded, as the Hollywood memory of his attraction to the box office remains? “
Malina continues to criticize Warner Bros., the studio behind the “Lethal Weapon” franchise and its upcoming fifth installment with Gibson at the helm, for continuing to work with the actor despite its company policy on inclusion.
Neither Gibson nor Warner Bros. did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.
“It would be great if top executives, producers and actors would take a stand as well. Then I could believe in this culture of cancellation that I keep reading about. And I could also believe that Jews do, in fact. , “Malina concluded.
