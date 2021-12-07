Kylie Jenner: Did she dump Travis Scott after the Astroworld tragedy?

It’s not often that Kylie Jenner goes a full month without posting anything on Instagram.

In fact, it’s rare that a single day goes by without Kylie offering something in terms of new content for her 286 million followers.

Unfortunately, the reasons for this sudden hiatus are well known to most of these followers.

On November 5 of this year, 10 people were killed during a Houston music festival hosted by Jenner’s partner Travis Scott.

An uncontrollable crowd caused the deaths as well as hundreds of injuries, and many observers of the situation believe Scott is at least in part to blame.

Both Travis and Kylie have released public statements regarding the tragedy, but they have both decided to stay away from all forms of media.

The couple were originally scheduled to appear on this month’s cover of W magazine, but the cover and accompanying article on Scott and Jenner were taken down at the last minute.

The decision was so abrupt that the issue was already printed and some copies had already been sent to newsstands.

“W editors removed any planned coverage of Travis and Kylie from their website, but the magazine was already in print, and now they’re trying to stop the delivery trucks,” a source told Page Six at the ‘era.

“In light of what happened at Astroworld, the interview and the cover lines seem inappropriate to say the least.”

Since some copies ended up in the hands of retailers, it was only a matter of time before content from the scrapped issue made its way onto social media.

It finally happened over the weekend, when an Instagram user posted a cover photo of Kylie and Travis, along with clips from their interview.

Now the article is causing some confusion among fans, thanks to a claim by the magazine that Scott and Jenner are no longer a couple.

“Travis and Kylie seemed very comfortable under the sheets, but although they will soon have two children together – their daughter, Stormi, is 3 – they are not a couple and have not been since. two years, “said the author. of the written article.

“They are the modern family! The writing continues.

“As they are expecting their second child together, former couple Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are creating their own definition of family.”

The article later indicates that Kylie is following in the footsteps of Kourtney and Khloe, who both created families with male partners, “without necessarily ever marrying them.”

Despite the fact that the interview took place before the Astroworld tragedy, the confusing timeline of events led to rumors that Kylie had broken up with Travis. because of what happened at the concert.

Now, however, several sources have come forward to set the record straight:

It looks like Kylie and Travis made broke up in 2019, but they got back together soon after, and they’ve been together ever since.

An initiate recount TMZ that Scott and Jenner are “legitimate lovebirds” who are “100% together right now”.

The insider points out that “neither Kylie nor Travis are ever cited directly on the definition [their relationship], “although there is a point where Kylie hints at the possibility of marrying Scott one day:

“I’m only 24 yet. And Travis and I are happy where we are. But who knows?” She reportedly said.

“I’m pregnant now and when I wear a wedding dress I don’t want to be pregnant.”

Khloe Kardashian also denied rumors that Kylie and Travis have broken up:

“They really are a couple,” Khloe commented on a TikTok article showing parts of the article.

Scott’s family situation is therefore more stable than ever – but in all other respects the rapper’s future is highly uncertain.

Several families of victims have declined Scott’s offer to pay for their loved one’s funeral, and legal experts say the upcoming lawsuits could leave Scott on the hook for hundreds of millions of dollars.

At the moment, it doesn’t appear that Scott is facing criminal charges, but a police investigation into the case is still ongoing.

As for Travis’ career, anyone can guess if he will ever get over it.

In addition to the magazine cover drawn, the release of a line of Nike shoes bearing Scott’s name has been postponed indefinitely.

Needless to say, this case is far from over.